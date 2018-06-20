Looking to change up your family’s dinner routine this summer? We’re big advocates of putting food on a stick, because doing so keeps things interesting at the dinner table — and healthy as well! Ditch the boring grilled chicken for a lean and juicy pork tenderloin. Your kids will love the fun new way of eating dinner, and you will love the sweet and savory flavor combos this recipe offers.

Unsure how to cut the pineapple? Watch the video below:

Recipe: Hawaiian Pork and Pineapple Kabobs

Prep time: 15 minutes + 1 hour

Cook time: 6-8 minutes

Yield: 10 servings

Serving size: 2 kabobs

Ingredients

1 pound pork tenderloin, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces

½ cup less-sodium soy sauce

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 tablespoon lime juice

1 teaspoon sriracha hot sauce

2 tablespoons sesame oil

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 teaspoon ground ginger

3 cups fresh pineapple cubes (need 20 cubes)

2 red bell peppers, cut in cubes

3 green onions, thinly sliced

1 teaspoon sesame seeds

10 skewers

Instructions

In a large resealable bag, add the pork, soy sauce, rice vinegar, brown sugar, lime juice, sriracha, sesame oil, garlic, and ginger. Seal and shake it up to combine well. Refrigerate for 1 hour, turning occasionally. While the pork is marinating, if using bamboo skewers, pre-soak them in water for about 20 minutes prior to using them. This will help the skewers to not burn up when exposed to the flame. Heat an outdoor grill (or indoor grill pan) and lightly grease the grates with a small amount of vegetable oil or nonstick cooking spray. Thread the skewers with the marinated pork, fresh pineapple, and red pepper, alternating back and forth; discard the marinade. Grill for about 2-4 minutes on each side, getting grill marks, until fully cooked. Garnish with the green onions and sesame seeds.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (2 kabobs)

Calories: 251

Calories from fat: 72

Fat: 8g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 59mg

Sodium: 886mg

Carbohydrates: 23g

Fiber: 3g

Sugar: 17g

Protein: 22g

SmartPoints: 4

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.