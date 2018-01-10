Recipe: Grilled Pineapple Teriyaki Pork Chops

Add pineapple on top of a succulent pork chop to give it a tropical twist. Your family will love the bold and sweet flavors that transport your kitchen table to the islands! Pair this with our Skinny Tropical Rice for a complete meal.
Prep time: 10 minutes (plus 2 hour marinade time)
Cook time: 10 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: 1 pork chop and 1 pineapple slice
Ingredients
- ⅓ cup Tropicana® Trop50® orange juice
- 2 tablespoons less-sodium soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon rice vinegar
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- ½ teaspoon ground ginger
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- 4 (4-ounce) boneless pork chops, trimmed of fat
- 2 teaspoons cornstarch
- 4 thickly sliced fresh pineapple rings
Instructions
- In a small bowl, whisk together the orange juice, soy sauce, rice vinegar, brown sugar, ground ginger, onion powder, and garlic powder to make a marinade.
- Place the pork chops in a large resealable bag and add the marinade to coat. Seal the bag and place in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours up to overnight. If possible, turn the bag every hour or so to evenly cover the pork chops with the marinade.
- Transfer the pork chops to a shallow dish. Pour the marinade into a small saucepan.
- In a small bowl, dissolve the cornstarch into 2 teaspoons of cold water to make a slurry. Place the saucepan of marinade over medium heat and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and whisk in the slurry. Cook, whisking, until the sauce thickens, about 2 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside to use as a baste for the grilled pork chops and pineapple.
- Preheat an indoor grill, grill pan, or outdoor grill to medium-high heat. Lightly coat the grill rack of the indoor grill or grill pan with cooking spray.
- Place the pork chops on the grill and cook until the internal temperature reaches 145° F, 4 to 5 minutes per side, brushing often with the baste as you grill.
- Add the pineapple slices to the grill and cook for 1 to 2 minutes on both sides.
- Let the pork chops rest for 2 to 4 minutes before serving.
- To serve, place one grilled pineapple slice on top of each pork chop and serve with any remaining marinade sauce.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 pork chop and 1 pineapple slice)
Calories: 210
Fat: 9g
Saturated Fat: 9g
Carbohydrates: 13g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar:9g
Protein: 24g
SmartPoints: 4
The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.
