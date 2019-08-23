Turning your food into fun shapes is no longer just for children! This flank steak is first marinated and then stuffed with cheese, spinach and sundried tomatoes. After they come off the grill, you can eat these guys on the sticks or take them off to knife and fork them. Only 313 calories for each pinwheel!

Recipe: Grilled Italian Flank Steak Pinwheels

Prep time: 20 minutes + 1 hour marinade time

Cook time: 8-10 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 1 pinwheel

Ingredients

Instructions

Place the flank steak on a large cutting board between two sheets of plastic wrap and pound thin (about ¼-inch thick) with a meat mallet, then transfer to a gallon-sized resealable bag.

In a small mixing bowl, whisk together the marinade ingredients and pour into the bag with the flank steak. Seal and shake around to coat. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

When ready to cook, heat an outdoor grill or indoor grill pan to medium-high heat.

Lay the marinated flank steak flat on a large cutting board and season both sides with salt, pepper, and garlic powder.

Spread the cheese wedges all over the top surface of the meat, then sprinkle the Italian seasoning over the cheese. Spread the spinach and sundried tomatoes over the Italian seasoning.

Starting with the longer edge, tightly roll the flank steak up and tie it with 7 pieces of butcher’s twine, making eight 1-inch pinwheels. Insert a soaked skewer into each 1-inch pinwheel, to keep them intact after being sliced.

Slice between the twine, making 6 equal-sized pinwheels and 2 uneven end pieces.

Grease the grill, and cook each pinwheel for 2-4 minutes on each side, or until desired doneness.