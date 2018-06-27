Don’t be afraid to indulge in this delicious dish! Our skinny version eliminates the guilt of fried, greasy alternatives and gives this meal a smoky, irresistible flavor that is sure to please the entire family. The lean protein of the grilled chicken and the long-lasting fuel from the carbs in the bow tie pasta will stock you full of the fuel you’ll need to power through the next day!

Pasta dishes are always an excellent choice for a healthy dinner when you make a few skinny substitutions! This dish is great served with a side Caesar salad (hold the shrimp) for an incredibly flavorful, well-balanced, and nutritious dinner your family will love!

Recipe: Grilled Chicken Bruschetta Pasta

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 4 oz cooked pasta (2 oz dry), 1/2 cup + 2 Tbsp chicken sauce, 1 Tbsp Parmesan cheese

Ingredients

16 ounces boneless, skinless chicken breasts

sea salt to taste

black pepper to taste

8 ounces bow tie pasta

2 Tbsp minced garlic

4 tomatoes, diced

¼ cup fresh basil, roughly chopped

3 Tbsp balsamic vinegar

1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

¼ cup reduced-fat Parmesan cheese

Instructions

Preheat grill to high heat or start heating your coals if you’re using a charcoal grill. Place each chicken breast between two pieces of waxed paper and gently pound with the flat side of tenderizing mallet (or a rolling pin) until about 1/2 inch thick. Spray both sides of chicken with grilling spray and season with salt and pepper. Place on hot grill, cooking 5 minutes on each side or until the internal temperature reaches 160ºF. Remove breasts from grill and set aside. Cook pasta according to package directions and drain. Once chicken has had a chance to cool, slice into bite-sized strips. In a large skillet lightly coated with cooking spray on medium heat, saute garlic for about 1-2 minutes. Add tomatoes, basil, vinegar and olive oil. Allow sauce to simmer on medium-low heat for about 5 minutes. Add chicken strips, salt and pepper to taste. Lightly combine. Set out 4 plates, place 4 oz of cooked bow tie pasta on each plate. Top with ¼ of chicken/tomato mixture (a little more than a 1/2 cup), then sprinkle with 1 Tbsp reduced-fat Parmesan cheese.

**Make fast tip: No time to grill? Purchase pre-grilled chicken strips and use instead!

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (4 oz cooked pasta (2 oz dry), 1/2 cup + 2 Tbsp chicken sauce, 1 Tbsp Parmesan cheese):}

Calories: 446

Fat: 10g

Carbohydrates: 55g

Fiber: 4g

Protein: 35g

Sugars: 13g

Sodium: 126mg

WWP+: 11

