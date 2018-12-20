Recipe: Green Powerhouse Salad

Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 5 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: ¼ of recipe
Ingredients
Salad:
8 cups baby spinach
1 cup shelled edamame
1 avocado, peeled and sliced
12 asparagus spears, cut into 1-inch pieces
1 small cucumber, diced or shaved into ribbons
1 green bell pepper, thinly sliced
!Lemon Powerhouse Dressing:
3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
juice from ½ a lemon (about 1 tablespoon)
1 teaspoon lemon zest
black pepper, to taste
Instructions
Prepare the asparagus by bringing a pot of water to a boil. Drop the asparagus pieces in the boiling water for 2-3 minutes, then drain and submerge in a bowl of ice water to stop cooking, then drain.
Assemble each salad plate by layering 2 cups of spinach, ¼ cup edamame, ¼ of the avocado slices, asparagus pieces, cucumber, and green bell pepper slices.
In a small mixing bowl, whisk together the dressing ingredients, and drizzle a tablespoon on each salad.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (¼ of recipe)
Calories: 256
Calories from fat: 172
Fat: 20g
Saturated Fat: 3g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 69mg
Carbohydrates: 15g
Fiber: 8g
Sugar: 3g
Protein: 8g
SmartPoints: 6
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.