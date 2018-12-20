Lifestyle

Recipe: Green Powerhouse Salad

Green Powerhouse Salad
Recipe:Green Powerhouse Salad

Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 5 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: ¼ of recipe

Ingredients
Salad:

  • 8 cups baby spinach

  • 1 cup shelled edamame

  • 1 avocado, peeled and sliced

  • 12 asparagus spears, cut into 1-inch pieces

  • 1 small cucumber, diced or shaved into ribbons

  • 1 green bell pepper, thinly sliced

  • !Lemon Powerhouse Dressing:

  • 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

  • juice from ½ a lemon (about 1 tablespoon)

  • 1 teaspoon lemon zest

  • black pepper, to taste

Instructions

  1. Prepare the asparagus by bringing a pot of water to a boil. Drop the asparagus pieces in the boiling water for 2-3 minutes, then drain and submerge in a bowl of ice water to stop cooking, then drain.

  2. Assemble each salad plate by layering 2 cups of spinach, ¼ cup edamame, ¼ of the avocado slices, asparagus pieces, cucumber, and green bell pepper slices.

  3. In a small mixing bowl, whisk together the dressing ingredients, and drizzle a tablespoon on each salad.

Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (¼ of recipe)
Calories: 256
Calories from fat: 172
Fat: 20g
Saturated Fat: 3g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 69mg
Carbohydrates: 15g
Fiber: 8g
Sugar: 3g
Protein: 8g
SmartPoints: 6

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.

