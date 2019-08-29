Recipe: Green Monster Smoothie

This smoothie is the perfect way to start your day! This Green Monster Smoothie is adapted from Oh She Glows, and it is seriously yummy! Don’t let the name make you nervous, this monster smoothie is made of vitamins and nutrients that will help with digestion and scare off all those nasty toxins your body is carrying around! While the spinach gives this guy its color, all the flavor comes straight from the banana and almond milk, making this a creamy, flavorful and protein-packed breakfast!

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: None

Yield: 1 serving

Serving size: 1 smoothie

Ingredients

1 cup unsweetened almond milk

1 small banana, frozen

2 cups baby spinach

1 tablespoon chia seeds

1 scoop vanilla protein powder

8-10 cup ice cubes

Instructions

Blend all of the ingredients together in a blender until smooth.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 smoothie)

Calories: 239

Calories from fat: 76

Fat: 8g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 42mg

Sodium: 366mg

Carbohydrates: 24g

Fiber: 9g

Sugar: 9g

Protein: 22g

SmartPoints: 6

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.