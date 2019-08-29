Recipe: Green Monster Smoothie

This smoothie is the perfect way to start your day! This Green Monster Smoothie is adapted from Oh She Glows, and it is seriously yummy! Don’t let the name make you nervous, this monster smoothie is made of vitamins and nutrients that will help with digestion and scare off all those nasty toxins your body is carrying around! While the spinach gives this guy its color, all the flavor comes straight from the banana and almond milk, making this a creamy, flavorful and protein-packed breakfast!
For another tasty smoothie packed with beneficial greens, check out our Creamy Chocolate Smoothie. It’s equally amazing!
Videos by PopCulture.com
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: None
Yield: 1 serving
Serving size: 1 smoothie
Ingredients
1 cup unsweetened almond milk
1 small banana, frozen
2 cups baby spinach
1 tablespoon chia seeds
1 scoop vanilla protein powder
8-10 cup ice cubes
Instructions
Blend all of the ingredients together in a blender until smooth.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 smoothie)
Calories: 239
Calories from fat: 76
Fat: 8g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 42mg
Sodium: 366mg
Carbohydrates: 24g
Fiber: 9g
Sugar: 9g
Protein: 22g
SmartPoints: 6
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.