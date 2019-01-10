Switch up your hummus with this green delicious twist! Throw in half an avocado and some spinach for a nutritious, tasty treat! Serve with pita chips, pretzels or raw veggies at your next get-together. At only 62 calories per serving, your guests won’t even realize they’re being healthy!

Recipe: Green Goddess Hummus

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: none

Yield: 16 servings

Serving size: 2 tablespoons

Ingredients

15.5-oz can chickpeas, drained

½ avocado

1 cup fresh spinach leaves

1 Tbsp minced garlic

2 Tbsp plain, nonfat Greek yogurt

6-8 fresh basil leaves

1 tsp salt

4 Tbsp lemon juice

3 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Instructions

Place all of the ingredients except the olive oil in a food processor and blend until combined. When the hummus has come together, drizzle in the olive oil and pulse a few times until loose and smooth.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (2 tablespoons)

Calories: 62

Calories from fat: 35

Fat: 4g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 177mg

Carbohydrates: 6g

Fiber: 1g

Sugar 1g

Protein: 2g

SmartPoints: 2

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.