Switch up your hummus with this green delicious twist! Throw in half an avocado and some spinach for a nutritious, tasty treat! Serve with pita chips, pretzels or raw veggies at your next get-together. At only 62 calories per serving, your guests won’t even realize they’re being healthy!
Recipe: Green Goddess Hummus
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: none
Yield: 16 servings
Serving size: 2 tablespoons
Ingredients
- 15.5-oz can chickpeas, drained
- ½ avocado
- 1 cup fresh spinach leaves
- 1 Tbsp minced garlic
- 2 Tbsp plain, nonfat Greek yogurt
- 6-8 fresh basil leaves
- 1 tsp salt
- 4 Tbsp lemon juice
- 3 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil
Instructions
- Place all of the ingredients except the olive oil in a food processor and blend until combined.
- When the hummus has come together, drizzle in the olive oil and pulse a few times until loose and smooth.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (2 tablespoons)
Calories: 62
Calories from fat: 35
Fat: 4g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 177mg
Carbohydrates: 6g
Fiber: 1g
Sugar 1g
Protein: 2g
SmartPoints: 2
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.