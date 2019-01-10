Recipe: Greek Tuna Salad

Prep Time: 15 minutes
Cook Time: None
Serves: 6
Per Serving: 1/6 Salad
Ingredients
- 9 cups Romaine lettuce
- 18 ounces chunk light tuna packed in water
- 1 cup of cherry tomatoes, halved
- 6 oz pepperoncini, drained + sliced
- 2 cups cucumber, diced with peel on
- ¾ cup red onion, ringed
- ¾ cup reduced-fat Feta cheese crumbles
- 18 black olives, sliced
*Optional Zesty Greek Dressing:
- ½ tsp salt
- ½ tsp black pepper
- 1½ tsp oregano
- 2 Tbsp red wine vinegar
- ¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
*Optional ingredients are not included in nutritional calculations.
Instructions
- In a large bowl, combine romaine, tuna, cherry tomatoes, pepperoncinis, cucumber, onion, Feta cheese and olives.
- (Optional) In a small bowl, whisk salt, pepper, oregano, red wine vinegar and olive oil. Drizzle on top of salad and serve.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1/6 of salad)
Calories: 169
Calories from fat: 48
Fat: 6g
Saturated fat: 2g
Cholesterol: 50mg
Sodium: 1028mg
Carbohydrates: 7g
