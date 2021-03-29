(Photo: Skinny Mom / PopCulture.com)

For a lightened-up Asian dish, this General Tso’s Meatball recipe is the perfect skinny supper! We used all natural al fresco® Spicy Jalapeño and Pepper Jack Chicken Meatballs to kick to your taste buds into high gear. al fresco® makes their gourmet chicken meatballs with lean, skinless chicken meat, and they’re 50 percent lower in fat and sodium content than traditional meatballs. We don’t need to add the fact that they’re all natural and gluten-free to sell you on them! We concocted a sriracha and soy sauce-based sauce for the perfect balance of tangy and sweet that complements the spiciness of the meatballs. Throw all that on a bed of rice and veggies and you’ve got yourself a perfectly balanced Asian dinner the entire family will love!

Recipe: General Tso’s Chicken Meatballs

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 3 hours on high or 6 hours on low

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 6 meatballs and ½ cup rice

Ingredients

¾ cup low-sodium chicken broth

2 tablespoons less-sodium soy sauce

2 tablespoons seasoned rice wine vinegar

1 tablespoon sriracha hot sauce

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 package al fresco® Spicy Jalapeño and Pepper Jack Chicken Meatballs

1 green bell pepper, large dice

1 small onion, large dice

2 cups cooked white rice

Instructions

In a large mixing bowl, make the sauce by whisking together the chicken broth, soy sauce, vinegar, hot sauce, cornstarch, and brown sugar. Place the al fresco® Spicy Jalapeño and Pepper Jack Chicken Meatballs, bell pepper, and onion in the slow cooker, and pour the sauce on top. Cover and cook until the vegetables are soft and the sauce has thickened, 3 hours on high or 6 hours on low. Serve the meatballs out of the slow cooker on warmer.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (6 meatballs and ½ cup rice)

Calories: 368

Calories from fat: 118

Fat: 13g

Saturated Fat: 4g

Cholesterol: 98mg

Sodium: 1144mg

Carbohydrates: 36g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar: 8g

Protein: 25g

WWP+: 9

SmartPoints:10

