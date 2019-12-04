Did your garden yield an abundance of basil this year? Then You’ll love our super-easy recipe for a delicious and flavorful basil pesto. Just a handful of clean ingredients thrown into your food processor and you’ll have pesto that you can slather on warm bread, hearty pasta dishes and more! Best part – it’s freezable!

Recipe: Garden Fresh Pesto

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: None

Yield: 10 servings

Serving size: 2 tablespoons

Ingredients

2 cups packed fresh basil leaves, (2-3 bunches)

¼ cup pine nuts

¼ cup reduced-fat Parmesan cheese

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons water

1 large clove garlic, minced

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

Instructions

Place basil, pine nuts, Parmesan cheese, olive oil, water, garlic, salt, and pepper in a food processor. Pulse a few times, then process until fairly smooth, or to the desired consistency, scraping down the sides occasionally. Store in an air-tight container.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (2 tablespoons)

Calories: 65

Calories from fat: 61

Fat: 7g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 2mg

Sodium: 147mg

Carbohydrates: 1g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar: 0g

Protein: 1g

SmartPoints: 2

3.1

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.