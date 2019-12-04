Did your garden yield an abundance of basil this year? Then You’ll love our super-easy recipe for a delicious and flavorful basil pesto. Just a handful of clean ingredients thrown into your food processor and you’ll have pesto that you can slather on warm bread, hearty pasta dishes and more! Best part – it’s freezable!
Recipe: Garden Fresh Pesto
Videos by PopCulture.com
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: None
Yield: 10 servings
Serving size: 2 tablespoons
Ingredients
2 cups packed fresh basil leaves, (2-3 bunches)
¼ cup pine nuts
¼ cup reduced-fat Parmesan cheese
3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons water
1 large clove garlic, minced
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
Instructions
Place basil, pine nuts, Parmesan cheese, olive oil, water, garlic, salt, and pepper in a food processor.
Pulse a few times, then process until fairly smooth, or to the desired consistency, scraping down the sides occasionally.
Store in an air-tight container.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (2 tablespoons)
Calories: 65
Calories from fat: 61
Fat: 7g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 2mg
Sodium: 147mg
Carbohydrates: 1g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar: 0g
Protein: 1g
SmartPoints: 2
3.1
The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.