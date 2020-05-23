Recipe: Fruity Cheesecake Parfaits

For a fun summer treat, you must try these fruity cheesecake parfaits. We use oats, sugar-free pudding mix, strawberries, blueberries and even a little chocolate for a healthy red, white and blue dessert. Start with our Skinny Monkey Oats Cookies as a base and pile them high with pudding and berries! This patriotic, low-calorie dessert will impress everyone gathered around the table.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: None

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 1 parfait

Ingredients

12 Monkey Oats Cookies

1 cup unsweetened almond milk

1 (1-ounce) package sugar-free, fat-free pudding mix (makes 2 cups total, will have 1 cup leftover)

1 cup strawberries, sliced

1 cup blueberries

Instructions

Prepare the Skinny Monkey Oats Cookies according to recipe instructions. Prepare the pudding mix with the almond milk, according to package instructions. Then set aside to chill. Assemble each cup by layering 3 cookies, 2 tablespoons pudding, and a small handful of fruit. Repeat with an additional 2 tablespoons of pudding, and a second small handful of fruit. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 parfait)

Calories: 186

Calories from fat: 50

Fat: 5g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 89mg

Carbohydrates: 32g

Fiber: 5g

Sugar: 17g

Protein: 4g

SmartPoints: 6

