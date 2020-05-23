For a fun summer treat, you must try these fruity cheesecake parfaits. We use oats, sugar-free pudding mix, strawberries, blueberries and even a little chocolate for a healthy red, white and blue dessert. Start with our Skinny Monkey Oats Cookies as a base and pile them high with pudding and berries! This patriotic, low-calorie dessert will impress everyone gathered around the table.Recipe: Fruity Cheesecake Parfaits
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: None
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: 1 parfait
Ingredients
1 cup unsweetened almond milk
1 (1-ounce) package sugar-free, fat-free pudding mix (makes 2 cups total, will have 1 cup leftover)
1 cup strawberries, sliced
1 cup blueberries
Instructions
Prepare the Skinny Monkey Oats Cookies according to recipe instructions.
Prepare the pudding mix with the almond milk, according to package instructions. Then set aside to chill.
Assemble each cup by layering 3 cookies, 2 tablespoons pudding, and a small handful of fruit. Repeat with an additional 2 tablespoons of pudding, and a second small handful of fruit.
Refrigerate until ready to serve.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 parfait)
Calories: 186
Calories from fat: 50
Fat: 5g
Saturated Fat: 2g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 89mg
Carbohydrates: 32g
Fiber: 5g
Sugar: 17g
Protein: 4g
SmartPoints: 6
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.