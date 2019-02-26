Recipe: Flourless Black Bean Brownies

These brownies are so chocolaty and fudgy you won’t even realize they’re different from traditional brownies! They’re soft, gooey, and perfect to devour with a fork when they come out of the oven. Aside from the magical chocolate taste, the next best thing about these brownies is that one is just over 100 calories, so you can indulge guilt-free. And not only are these delicious, but they’re also gluten-free! So if you can’t eat gluten, you definitely won’t be missing out on these puppies. Our secret is cutting out some of the traditional, unhealthy brownie ingredients and innovating with black beans! We promise you can’t taste the difference.

Pro tips:

If you don’t have a food processor, that’s OK! Mash up the beans with a fork as best you can, but be aware that the texture might be slightly chunky. You could end up with large pieces of beans in your finished product — but a little elbow grease goes a long way!

Although all the ingredients we used are gluten-free, you might want to check the labels on your black beans and cocoa to make sure they were manufactured in gluten-free facilities.

