Recipe: Flatout Delicious Blueberry Cinnamon Roll Ups

Flatout Flatbread is a delicious and guilt-free alternative to tortillas, crêpes and pizza bread. Not only is it tasty, filling, and convenient, but it’s also healthy!
This mouthwatering breakfast recipe combines some fresh strawberries, blueberries and light cream cheese for a 217-calorie wrap. Add 19 grams of protein and 10 grams of fiber to the mix and your morning is off to a great start!
Recipe: Delicious Blueberry Cinnamon Roll Ups
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 10 minutes
Yield: 6 servings
Serving size: 1 wrap
Ingredients
8 oz light cream cheese, softened
6 oz vanilla non-fat Greek yogurt
2 tsp cinnamon
1 package Flatout Light Original Flatbreads
1½ cup fresh blueberries
2 Tbsp light butter
¼ cup sugar
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350ºF. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper.
Whip cream cheese, yogurt and 1 tsp of cinnamon with a mixer until fluffy, about 2-3 minutes.
Roll each Flatout Light Original Flatbreads with 3 Tbsp of the cream cheese mixture and ¼ cup blueberries.
Melt butter and set aside.
Combine sugar and remaining 1 tsp of cinnamon on a shallow plate.
Lightly brush each wrap with butter and roll in sugar. Place seam side down on cookie sheet.
Bake for 8-10 minutes or until warmed through. Dig in!
Nutrition Information
Per Serving (1 wrap):
Calories: 216
Calories from fat: 43
Fat: 5g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 517mg
Carbohydrates: 34g
Fiber: 10g
Sugar 14g
Protein: 19g
WWP+: 8
SmartPoints: 6
3.1