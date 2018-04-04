Trying to impress the in-laws this weekend? Whip up this seemingly fancy dish — it’s not hard, we promise. Think of the ooey gooey mixture of spinach, garlic, basil and Feta cheese seeping through the chicken breast. Is your mouth watering yet? At only 208 calories per chicken breast, this recipe will surely be a keeper.

Recipe: Feta-Stuffed Chicken

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 35-40 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 1 breast

Ingredients

4 (4-ounce) boneless, skinless chicken breasts (1 pound)

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

½ tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 (10-ounce) package frozen spinach, thawed

1 teaspoon minced garlic

½ teaspoon dried basil

⅓ cup reduced-fat Feta cheese crumbles

½ cup low-sodium chicken broth

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon dried oregano

½ teaspoon dried parsley

½ teaspoon Italian seasoning

8 toothpicks

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350℉. Lightly spray a casserole dish with nonstick cooking spray and set aside. Place chicken breasts in a plastic bag or in between wax paper. Using a rolling pin or a meat mallet, pound chicken to about ¼-inch thick. Season both sides of the chicken with salt and black pepper, then reserve on a plate. In a medium saucepan, heat the oil over medium-low heat. Add the spinach, garlic, and basil. Cook until spinach is heated through, about 8 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in the Feta cheese. Evenly distribute spinach mixture onto each chicken breast. Roll the breasts up and secure the ends together with 2 toothpicks. Place the chicken in the casserole dish, seam-side down. Heat the same saucepan over medium-low heat and add the chicken broth, lemon juice, butter, and the remaining seasonings. Cook until the butter has melted and sauce has warmed through, about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Drizzle ½ cup of sauce over chicken and bake for 30-35 minutes or until the internal temperature of the chicken reaches 165℉.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 breast)

Calories: 208

Calories from fat: 73

Fat: 8g

Saturated Fat: 3g

Cholesterol: 77mg

Sodium: 694mg

Carbohydrates: 4g

Fiber: 1g

Sugar 0g

Protein: 27g

SmartPoints: 4

