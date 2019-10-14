This is an easy dessert that looks and tastes elegant. The natural sweetness of the pears complements the vanilla and cinnamon perfectly for a new family-favorite dessert. Start the pears before you begin making dinner and the house will be filled with the overwhelming, comforting aroma of vanilla, cinnamon and cloves. Top off your pears with an optional dollop of yogurt (or whipped topping) and a slight drizzle of honey to show off your plating skills!

Recipe: Easy Slow Cooker Poached Pears

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 2-4 hours on high

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 2 pear halves

Ingredients

4 pears

1 vanilla bean, split in half

1½ cups 100% apple juice

10 whole cloves

2 cinnamon sticks

rind of 1 lemon

¼ cup chopped walnuts

*Optional:

Greek yogurt or whipped topping

honey

additional cinnamon

*Optional ingredients are not included in nutrition calculations.

Instructions

Peel each pear and slice them in half lengthwise. Place the halves cut side-down in the slow cooker. Place each vanilla bean half on a cutting board. Hold the end of one bean and drag a paring knife away from you along the bean pod to scrape off the vanilla. It will build up on the blade of your knife, so carefully wipe it off. Repeat with the other half. Add the vanilla bean seeds, empty pod, apple juice, cloves, cinnamon sticks, and lemon rind to the slow cooker. Cover and cook on high for 3-4 hours, depending on your slow cooker. The pears should be dark in color (due to the cinnamon stick and vanilla bean) and very soft, so a paring knife should easily pierce through the thickest part. Carefully remove the pears with a slotted spoon or flexible spatula and reserve on plate. Strain the cooking liquid through a fine sieve into a small saucepan. Simmer the liquid for about 10 minutes, or until it has reduced by about half. Add the walnuts and cook for 1 to 2 minutes to candy them slightly, then remove from the heat. Place each pear half on a small rimmed plate or bowl, and evenly spoon the walnut syrup over each pear half. Add an optional dollop of Greek yogurt or whipped topping, a drizzle of honey, and/or and extra dusting of cinnamon.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (2 pear halves)

Calories: 194

Calories from fat: 47

Fat: 5g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 6mg

Carbohydrates: 39g

Fiber: 6g

Sugar: 27g

Protein: 2g

SmartPoints: 4

