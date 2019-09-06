Recipe: Easy Shrimp Quinoa Bowl

Easy Shrimp and Quinoa Bowl — quick and easy-to-make for a delicious lunch or light dinner! Lean protein shrimp is paired with healthy quinoa, tomato and zucchini and topped with rich balsamic dressing. This recipe is delicious, takes only minutes to make. Add some kick by grilling your shrimp first with spicy seasonings!

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 10-12 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 2½ cups

Ingredients

Instructions

Heat a medium saucepan over high heat. Add 2 cups of chicken broth and the quinoa. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to low. Cover and cook until quinoa is cooked, 13-15 minutes.

Remove the quinoa from the heat and let stand for 5 minutes; uncover and fluff with a fork.

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and add 1 teaspoon of the oil. Add the shrimp, cooking for 30 seconds to 1 minute per side. Season with salt and pepper, to taste, and remove the shrimp from the skillet and set aside.

In the same skillet the shrimp was cooked in, lower the heat to medium and add the rest of the oil.

Add the zucchini and squash, cooking until they begin to get tender, 6-8 minutes. Add the tomatoes during the last minute of cooking, to soften it slightly, then remove the skillet from the heat to cool slightly.

Add the cooked shrimp and quinoa to the skillet with the vegetables and stir to combine.