Hard-boiled eggs make wonderful low-calorie, low-carb, high-protein snacks, but actually getting them hard-boiled can be tricky. Our easy recipe results in perfectly cooked hard-boiled eggs ready for whatever recipe you’re using them in. (Cobb salad, anyone? Deviled eggs? Egg salad? The possibilities are endless.)

Pro tips:

Videos by PopCulture.com

Cook several at a time and store them in the refrigerator for a quick snack!

If you’re saving them for later, wait until then to peel ’em.

Recipe: Easy Hard-Boiled Eggs

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Yield: 1 serving

Serving size: 1 egg

Ingredients

12 large eggs

Instructions

Take the eggs out of the refrigerator 10 minutes prior to cooking to allow them to get close to room temperature. In a pot large enough to comfortably hold all of the eggs, bring the water to a boil (enough water to cover the eggs by at least 1 inch). When the water comes to a boil, add the eggs and boil them for 3 minutes. At the end of 3 minutes, remove the pot from the burner and cover it for 15 minutes. Drain the eggs and if using them right away, run cold water over them to quickly cool them down. (It’s best to cool them in the refrigerator overnight if possible.) Gently crack the fat end of the egg on a hard surface and begin peeling the shell away. They should peel easily, leaving the white of the egg intact. Rinse them under cool running water to remove any bits of shell left behind from peeling.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 egg)

Calories: 60

Calories from fat: 35

Fat: 4g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 175mg

Sodium: 65mg

Carbohydrates: 0g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar: 0g

Protein: 6g

SmartPoints: 2

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.