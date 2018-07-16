Hard-boiled eggs make wonderful low-calorie, low-carb, high-protein snacks, but actually getting them hard-boiled can be tricky. Our easy recipe results in perfectly cooked hard-boiled eggs ready for whatever recipe you’re using them in. (Cobb salad, anyone? Deviled eggs? Egg salad? The possibilities are endless.)
Pro tips:
- Cook several at a time and store them in the refrigerator for a quick snack!
- If you’re saving them for later, wait until then to peel ’em.
Recipe: Easy Hard-Boiled Eggs
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Yield: 1 serving
Serving size: 1 egg
Ingredients
- 12 large eggs
Instructions
- Take the eggs out of the refrigerator 10 minutes prior to cooking to allow them to get close to room temperature.
- In a pot large enough to comfortably hold all of the eggs, bring the water to a boil (enough water to cover the eggs by at least 1 inch).
- When the water comes to a boil, add the eggs and boil them for 3 minutes.
- At the end of 3 minutes, remove the pot from the burner and cover it for 15 minutes.
- Drain the eggs and if using them right away, run cold water over them to quickly cool them down. (It’s best to cool them in the refrigerator overnight if possible.)
- Gently crack the fat end of the egg on a hard surface and begin peeling the shell away. They should peel easily, leaving the white of the egg intact.
- Rinse them under cool running water to remove any bits of shell left behind from peeling.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 egg)
Calories: 60
Calories from fat: 35
Fat: 4g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 175mg
Sodium: 65mg
Carbohydrates: 0g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar: 0g
Protein: 6g
SmartPoints: 2
