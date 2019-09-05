Even the simplest of suppers are easy enough on a busy night. This recipe is meant exactly for that! You can quickly throw this healthy casserole together, pop in the oven and get on with your night.
Pro tips:
- If all you’ve got on hand is frozen broccoli, that’s no problem. You can sub it for fresh florets.
- Another great time-saver is to use a store-bought rotisserie chicken if you’re short on time.
Recipe: Easy Chicken and Rice Casserole
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: 40 minutes
Yield: 6 servings
Serving size: 1½ cups
Ingredients
- 4 cups fresh broccoli florets
- 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 1 (10.5-ounce) can Campbell’s® Healthy Request® condensed cream of chicken soup
- ⅓ cup plain, non-fat Greek yogurt
- ¾ cup fat-free milk
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 (8.8-ounce) pouch Uncle Ben’s® Ready Rice® brown rice
- 1 cup shredded reduced-fat cheddar cheese (I like Sargento®)
- ¼ cup panko bread crumbs
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350°F. Spray a 13×9-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray and set aside.
- Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat. Add the broccoli and blanch for 1 to 2 minutes, until it is bright green. Remove the broccoli with a slotted spoon and set aside.
- Add the chicken to the water and bring back up to a boil. Cook until the chicken is cooked through, 15 to 20 minutes. Remove the chicken breasts and set on a plate to cool. When cool enough to handle, shred the chicken breasts with a fork.
- Microwave the rice according to package directions.
- In a large bowl, mix the soup, yogurt, milk, salt, and pepper. Add the chicken, broccoli, rice and ½ cup of the cheddar. Use a large spoon to stir and combine, making sure the soup mixture evenly coats all of the ingredients.
- Transfer the chicken and rice mixture to the prepared baking dish. Top with the remaining ½ cup cheddar and the panko.
- Bake uncovered until the cheese is melted and the casserole is heated through, about 20 minutes.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1½ cups)
Calories: 260
Fat: 8g
Carbohydrates: 24g
Fiber: 1g
Sugar 3g
Protein: 27g
WWP+: 7
SmartPoints: 8
3.1 The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.