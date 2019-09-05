Even the simplest of suppers are easy enough on a busy night. This recipe is meant exactly for that! You can quickly throw this healthy casserole together, pop in the oven and get on with your night.

Pro tips:

If all you’ve got on hand is frozen broccoli, that’s no problem. You can sub it for fresh florets.

Another great time-saver is to use a store-bought rotisserie chicken if you’re short on time.

Recipe: Easy Chicken and Rice Casserole

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 40 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 1½ cups

Ingredients

4 cups fresh broccoli florets

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 (10.5-ounce) can Campbell’s® Healthy Request® condensed cream of chicken soup

⅓ cup plain, non-fat Greek yogurt

¾ cup fat-free milk

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 (8.8-ounce) pouch Uncle Ben’s® Ready Rice® brown rice

1 cup shredded reduced-fat cheddar cheese (I like Sargento®)

¼ cup panko bread crumbs

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Spray a 13×9-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray and set aside. Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat. Add the broccoli and blanch for 1 to 2 minutes, until it is bright green. Remove the broccoli with a slotted spoon and set aside. Add the chicken to the water and bring back up to a boil. Cook until the chicken is cooked through, 15 to 20 minutes. Remove the chicken breasts and set on a plate to cool. When cool enough to handle, shred the chicken breasts with a fork. Microwave the rice according to package directions. In a large bowl, mix the soup, yogurt, milk, salt, and pepper. Add the chicken, broccoli, rice and ½ cup of the cheddar. Use a large spoon to stir and combine, making sure the soup mixture evenly coats all of the ingredients. Transfer the chicken and rice mixture to the prepared baking dish. Top with the remaining ½ cup cheddar and the panko. Bake uncovered until the cheese is melted and the casserole is heated through, about 20 minutes.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1½ cups)

Calories: 260

Fat: 8g

Carbohydrates: 24g

Fiber: 1g

Sugar 3g

Protein: 27g

WWP+: 7

SmartPoints: 8

