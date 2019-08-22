This is all the goodness of a burrito, but in the form of a one-pan meal! Save the steps (and calories) of baking and rolling the burrito, and instead eat it in a deconstructed version. This low-calorie dinner recipe is easy for everyone to dig into — plus, cleanup will be a breeze!
Pro tips:
Videos by PopCulture.com
- If you’d rather not use ground turkey, feel free to substitute ground chicken, beef, or pork.
- You could even bump up the spice factor in this dish by adding sriracha or hot sauce to the pan! Get your taste buds ready!
Recipe: Easy Cheesy Burrito Skillet
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Yield: 6 servings
Serving size: 1 cup
Ingredients
- 2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil
- 1 onion, diced
- 1 pound ground turkey
- 1 tablespoon chili powder
- ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
- ¼ teaspoon onion powder
- ¼ teaspoon dried oregano
- ½ teaspoon cumin
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon paprika
- 1 (15-ounce) can reduced-sodium red kidney beans, drained and rinsed
- 1 cup chunky salsa
- 1 cup water
- 3 (6-inch) whole wheat tortillas, cut into 1-inch strips
- ¾ cup reduced-fat Mexican shredded cheese
Instructions
- Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and add the oil and onion, cooking the onion for 2-3 minutes.
- Add the turkey, breaking it up with a wooden spoon as it cooks.
- When the meat is fully cooked, add the chili powder, garlic powder, onion powder, oregano, cumin, salt, and paprika, stirring it all together with the meat.
- Reduce the heat to medium-low and add the beans, salsa, and water, stirring everything together and cooking at a low simmer for 4-5 minutes.
- Stir in the tortilla strips, making sure to push them around in the pan so they are coated and soft, about 2 minutes.
- Remove the skillet from the heat and add the cheese over the top. Let stand for 5 minutes until the cheese melts.
- Top with optional avocado, tomatoes, yogurt or sour cream, and green onions as desired.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 cup)
Calories: 275
Calories from fat: 95
Fat: 11g
Saturated Fat: 4g
Cholesterol: 61mg
Sodium: 862mg
Carbohydrates: 22g
Fiber: 9g
Sugar: 5g
Protein: 25g
WWP+: 8
SmartPoints: 8
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.