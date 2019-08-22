This is all the goodness of a burrito, but in the form of a one-pan meal! Save the steps (and calories) of baking and rolling the burrito, and instead eat it in a deconstructed version. This low-calorie dinner recipe is easy for everyone to dig into — plus, cleanup will be a breeze!

Pro tips:

Videos by PopCulture.com

If you’d rather not use ground turkey, feel free to substitute ground chicken, beef, or pork.

You could even bump up the spice factor in this dish by adding sriracha or hot sauce to the pan! Get your taste buds ready!

Recipe: Easy Cheesy Burrito Skillet

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 1 cup

Ingredients

2 teaspoons extra virgin olive oil

1 onion, diced

1 pound ground turkey

1 tablespoon chili powder

¼ teaspoon garlic powder

¼ teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon dried oregano

½ teaspoon cumin

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon paprika

1 (15-ounce) can reduced-sodium red kidney beans, drained and rinsed

1 cup chunky salsa

1 cup water

3 (6-inch) whole wheat tortillas, cut into 1-inch strips

¾ cup reduced-fat Mexican shredded cheese

Instructions

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and add the oil and onion, cooking the onion for 2-3 minutes. Add the turkey, breaking it up with a wooden spoon as it cooks. When the meat is fully cooked, add the chili powder, garlic powder, onion powder, oregano, cumin, salt, and paprika, stirring it all together with the meat. Reduce the heat to medium-low and add the beans, salsa, and water, stirring everything together and cooking at a low simmer for 4-5 minutes. Stir in the tortilla strips, making sure to push them around in the pan so they are coated and soft, about 2 minutes. Remove the skillet from the heat and add the cheese over the top. Let stand for 5 minutes until the cheese melts. Top with optional avocado, tomatoes, yogurt or sour cream, and green onions as desired.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 cup)

Calories: 275

Calories from fat: 95

Fat: 11g

Saturated Fat: 4g

Cholesterol: 61mg

Sodium: 862mg

Carbohydrates: 22g

Fiber: 9g

Sugar: 5g

Protein: 25g

WWP+: 8

SmartPoints: 8

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.