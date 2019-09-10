Taco night, while a staple in the weekly meal schedule, doesn’t always satisfy those Mexican cuisine cravings. When tacos just aren’t going to cut it, this recipe is a delicious alternative that will revamp your family’s excitement.

These enchiladas are slathered in a tangy red sauce that compliments the rich flavors of the lean ground beef or sirloin. Plus, the green chilies give this dish a slight punch that will kick your energy into gear! Don’t wear out Taco Tuesdays when you can whip up these enchiladas in less than 20 minutes. If you need a bed of rice for these babies, why not try out our Copycat Chipotle Cilantro Lime Brown Rice for a well-rounded meal? One taste of this delicious and nutritious recipe will restore your family’s faith in a weekly tradition!

Recipe: Easy Beef Enchiladas

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 30-35 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 2 enchiladas

Ingredients

1 pound lean ground beef

1 onion, diced

1 (4-ounce) can diced green chiles

2 (10-ounce) cans red enchilada sauce

8 large high-fiber, low-carb whole wheat tortillas

¾ cup reduced-fat shredded cheddar cheese, divided

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F and coat a 9×13-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat and add the beef and the onions. Brown the beef, breaking it up with a wooden spoon until it is no longer pink and the onions are translucent, about 8-10 minutes. Next, add the green chiles and 1 can of enchilada sauce, and stir together to combine. Fill each tortilla evenly, and roll them up, placing them seam-side down in the prepared baking dish. Cover the tortillas with the remaining can of enchilada sauce, and the cheese. Bake for 25-30 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and the sides are bubbly.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (2 enchiladas)Calories: 418

Calories from fat: 171

Fat: 20g

Saturated Fat: 6g

Cholesterol: 75mg

Sodium: 1470mg

Carbohydrates: 37g

Fiber: 17g

Sugar: 6g

Protein: 37g

WWP+: 11

SmartPoints: 11

3.1 The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.