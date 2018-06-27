Recipe: Dreamsicle Protein Smoothie

Who knew that it only took five ingredients to create the perfect, power-packed meal? The tangy mandarin oranges combine with the smooth texture of the bananas to create a delectable and creamy smoothie that is full of protein and healthy carbs. In no time at all, you can whip up this simple and flavorful recipe for you and your family. This smoothie contains all the flavor of an irresistible dessert with the boost of energy you need to start your day.

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: None

Yield: 1 servings

Serving size: 1 smoothie

Ingredients

1 scoop vanilla protein powder

1 cup unsweetened almond milk

½ banana, frozen

½ cup no-sugar-added mandarin oranges

1 teaspoon stevia (or your favorite no- or zero-calorie sweetener)

*If using fresh fruit instead of frozen, add 1 cup of ice cubes. Adjust ice or liquid accordingly for desired consistency.

Instructions

Blend all of the ingredients together in a blender until smooth.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 smoothie)

Calories: 220

Calories from fat: 33

Fat: 4g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 42mg

Sodium: 319mg

Carbohydrates: 28g

Fiber: 3g

Sugar: 13g

Protein: 19g

SmartPoints: 7

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.