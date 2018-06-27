Recipe: Dreamsicle Protein Smoothie

Who knew that it only took five ingredients to create the perfect, power-packed meal? The tangy mandarin oranges combine with the smooth texture of the bananas to create a delectable and creamy smoothie that is full of protein and healthy carbs. In no time at all, you can whip up this simple and flavorful recipe for you and your family. This smoothie contains all the flavor of an irresistible dessert with the boost of energy you need to start your day.
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: None
Yield: 1 servings
Serving size: 1 smoothie
Ingredients
1 scoop vanilla protein powder
1 cup unsweetened almond milk
½ banana, frozen
½ cup no-sugar-added mandarin oranges
1 teaspoon stevia (or your favorite no- or zero-calorie sweetener)
*If using fresh fruit instead of frozen, add 1 cup of ice cubes. Adjust ice or liquid accordingly for desired consistency.
Instructions
Blend all of the ingredients together in a blender until smooth.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 smoothie)
Calories: 220
Calories from fat: 33
Fat: 4g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 42mg
Sodium: 319mg
Carbohydrates: 28g
Fiber: 3g
Sugar: 13g
Protein: 19g
SmartPoints: 7
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.