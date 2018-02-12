The beauty of a cheeseburger is that it can be so simple, and yet still so delicious. You’ll feel good serving these juicy, lightened-up burgers to your kids or to guests at a backyard barbecue.

Recipe: Deliciously Simple Cheeseburgers

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 6-10 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 1 hamburger

Ingredients

Instructions

Add all of the spices to a medium mixing bowl, and toss together to combine.

Add the beef to the bowl, and with clean hands mash the meat together with the spices and form 4 equal-sized patties.

Make a thumb indentation in the center of each patty to help the hamburger keep its shape when it shrinks while cooking.

Cook on an outside grill or indoor grill pan over medium-high heat, flipping once, until desired doneness.

Lay 1 slice of cheese on each patty in the last minute of cooking, so it melts.