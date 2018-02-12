The beauty of a cheeseburger is that it can be so simple, and yet still so delicious. You’ll feel good serving these juicy, lightened-up burgers to your kids or to guests at a backyard barbecue.
Recipe: Deliciously Simple Cheeseburgers
Videos by PopCulture.com
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 6-10 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: 1 hamburger
Ingredients
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon onion powder
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon brown sugar
½ teaspoon black pepper
½ teaspoon paprika
¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 pound lean ground beef
4 slices thin cut sharp cheddar cheese
4 whole wheat hamburger buns
Instructions
Add all of the spices to a medium mixing bowl, and toss together to combine.
Add the beef to the bowl, and with clean hands mash the meat together with the spices and form 4 equal-sized patties.
Make a thumb indentation in the center of each patty to help the hamburger keep its shape when it shrinks while cooking.
Cook on an outside grill or indoor grill pan over medium-high heat, flipping once, until desired doneness.
Lay 1 slice of cheese on each patty in the last minute of cooking, so it melts.
Serve each hamburger on a bun with optional toppings as desired.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 hamburger)
Calories: 334
Calories from fat: 137
Fat: 14g
Saturated Fat: 5g
Cholesterol: 70mg
Sodium: 260mg
Carbohydrates: 25g
Fiber: 4g
Sugar: 3g
Protein: 29g
WWP+: 9
SmartPoints: 9
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com has been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.