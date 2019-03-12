Recipe: Dark Chocolate Guinness Cake

Beer and chocolate… do we need to say more? This cake is fudgy and moist and oozing with chocolate sauce, and it has surprisingly lower calories than you would think.

We recommend a dollop of light cool whip on top to pair perfectly with the dense, rich taste of the cake. This is sure to be a party pleaser from the taste and the aesthetics. Get ready to impress! For more skinny desserts, click here!

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 35-40 minutes

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 1/8 slice

Ingredients

For the cake:

1¼ cups all purpose flour

¾ cup brown sugar

2 Tbsp sweetener

½ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

½ tsp baking soda

⅛ tsp of sea salt

1 Tbsp butter, softened

3 Tbsp unsweetened applesauce

2 egg whites

1 large egg

1½ tsp vanilla extract

¾ cup Guinness Extra Stout Beer

2 Tbsp dark chocolate chips

For the glaze:

½ cup unsweetened chocolate chips

2 Tbsp Guinness Extra Stout Beer

1 Tbsp butter

Optional Topping:

1 Tbsp powdered sugar

*Optional ingredients are not included in nutritional calculations.

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350ºF. Generously grease a 6 cup bundt pan with nonstick cooking spray and set aside. In a large bowl, combine flour, sugars, cocoa powder, baking soda and salt. Stir well. Add in softened butter, applesauce, egg whites, egg and vanilla and beat with a hand mixer until fully combined. Using a spoon, fold in Guinness and chocolate chips until batter is smooth. Pour mixture into the bundt pan and bake for 35-40 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Let dry on a wire cooling rack before glazing. Prepare glaze by microwaving chocolate, butter and Guinness in a microwave safe dish for about 1½ minutes, stopping to stir at 30 seconds. Using a spoon, drizzle glaze over the cake and dust with (optional) powdered sugar.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1/8 slice)

Calories: 259

Fat: 12g

Carbohydrates: 42g

Fiber: 5g

Carbs: 37g

Protein: 7g

Sugars: 20g

Sodium: 56mg

WWP+: 8

(Recipe adapted from The Realistic Nutritionist)