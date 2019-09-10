Don’t waste those peels from your mashed potatoes! This Crunchy Potato Skin Peels recipe is a healthy way to utilize scraps that would have been thrown away. Turn them into a delicious, crunchy, pre-dinner snack that won’t ruin your appetite for the main meal! The best part is that they take 5 minutes to prep and are super simple.

Pro tips:

Preheat your oven before you begin peeling the potatoes.

Get this in the oven as soon as the potatoes are peeled, to keep the scraps from wilting before you can use them. That way you don’t have to hold them in water (they have to start out dry.).

Recipe: Crunchy Potato Skin Peels

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 20-25 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: ¼ of recipe

Ingredients

potato skin peels, from 2 pounds russet potatoes (4-5 small potatoes)

½ tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

⅛ teaspoon cumin

⅛ teaspoon paprika

⅛ teaspoon garlic powder

salt, to taste

black pepper, to taste

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400°F and line a baking sheet with foil or a silicone baking mat. Place the potato peel skins on the prepared baking sheet. Drizzle the oil over them and toss with hands to evenly coat all of the skins. Sprinkle the cumin, paprika, garlic powder, salt, and pepper over all the skins and roast at 400° F for 10-12 minutes, or until crisp to your liking. Stir the skins halfway through roasting time and serve with the dipping sauce of choice.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (¼ of recipe)

Calories: 38

Calories from fat: 16

Fat: 2g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 4mg

Carbohydrates: 5g

Fiber: 1g

Sugar: 0g

Protein: 1g

SmartPoints: 1

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.