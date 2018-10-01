For a crunchy, salty alternative to potato chips, kale chips just might be your new BFF! At only 46 calories per serving, these will make snack time so much more fun!

Pro tips:

Videos by PopCulture.com

Baking times will vary from oven to oven, depending on your specific oven. If yours usually runs hot, try 10 minutes instead of 15 for the initial cooking time.

Kale chips lose crispiness the longer they sit, so make sure to eat them soon after coming out of the oven, and store any leftovers in an airtight container.

Recipe: Crispy Kale Chips

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 12-13 kale chips

Ingredients

½ bunch of kale, about 10 stems

1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

¼ tsp coarse salt

⅛ tsp garlic powder

⅛ tsp onion powder

black pepper to taste

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 250° F, and line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats, and set aside. Remove the stems from the kale and tear the leaves up into large, but bite-size pieces. Wash the kale by submerging the torn leaves in a large mixing bowl with cold water and then thoroughly dry in a salad spinner or lay them out on a clean kitchen towel. In a large mixing bowl, working in 2 batches, gently massage the oil into the kale leaves to coat them. Lay them out in a single layer on the prepared baking sheets and evenly sprinkle the salt, garlic powder, onion powder, and black pepper over all of the chips. Bake for 15 minutes, then rotate the baking sheets and bake for an additional 15 minutes, until crispy. Let stand for 3-5 minutes before eating.

Per Serving: 12-13 kale chips

Calories: 46

Calories from fat: 32

Fat: 4g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 158mg

Carbohydrates: 3g

Fiber: 1gSugar 0g

Protein: 1g

WWP+: 1

SmartPoints: 2

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com has been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.