For a crunchy, salty alternative to potato chips, kale chips just might be your new BFF! At only 46 calories per serving, these will make snack time so much more fun!
Pro tips:
- Baking times will vary from oven to oven, depending on your specific oven. If yours usually runs hot, try 10 minutes instead of 15 for the initial cooking time.
- Kale chips lose crispiness the longer they sit, so make sure to eat them soon after coming out of the oven, and store any leftovers in an airtight container.
Recipe: Crispy Kale Chips
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 30 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: 12-13 kale chips
Ingredients
- ½ bunch of kale, about 10 stems
- 1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- ¼ tsp coarse salt
- ⅛ tsp garlic powder
- ⅛ tsp onion powder
- black pepper to taste
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 250° F, and line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats, and set aside.
- Remove the stems from the kale and tear the leaves up into large, but bite-size pieces. Wash the kale by submerging the torn leaves in a large mixing bowl with cold water and then thoroughly dry in a salad spinner or lay them out on a clean kitchen towel.
- In a large mixing bowl, working in 2 batches, gently massage the oil into the kale leaves to coat them.
- Lay them out in a single layer on the prepared baking sheets and evenly sprinkle the salt, garlic powder, onion powder, and black pepper over all of the chips.
- Bake for 15 minutes, then rotate the baking sheets and bake for an additional 15 minutes, until crispy.
- Let stand for 3-5 minutes before eating.
Per Serving: 12-13 kale chips
Calories: 46
Calories from fat: 32
Fat: 4g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 158mg
Carbohydrates: 3g
Fiber: 1gSugar 0g
Protein: 1g
WWP+: 1
SmartPoints: 2
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com has been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.