Satisfy your French fry craving with these delicious low-cal green bean fries! The crunchy goodness will be the perfect after-school snack to hold your kids over until dinnertime.

Pro tip: The breading procedure is fairly simple: Just roll the beans in flour mixture, then in your egg mixture. After letting them drip dry, roll the beans in breadcrumbs and Parmesan cheese. Not only does the egg mixture help the breadcrumbs adhere to the beans, but it also helps with the browning of the breadcrumbs.

Recipe: Crispy Green Bean Fries

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: None

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: about 12 beans and 2 heaping tablespoons dipping sauce

Ingredients

½ cup white whole wheat flour

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 egg whites

¾ cup panko bread crumbs

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

¾ lb fresh string beans, ends trimmed; or 1 (12-ounce) bag frozen string beans, thawed

¼ cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt

¼ cup light mayonnaise

1½ tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 425º F. Line a baking sheet with foil and spray with nonstick cooking spray. In a shallow baking dish, whisk together the flour, salt, black pepper, and cayenne pepper. In a separate shallow baking dish, whisk together the egg whites with 2 tablespoons of water until frothy. In a third baking dish, or on a plate, combine the panko and Parmesan cheese. To bread the beans, roll them through the flour mixture and shake off the excess. Next, roll them through the egg wash and allow the excess to drip off. Third, roll them through the panko mixture, and press gently to adhere to the beans. Lay out the beans on the prepared baking dish in a single layer. Bake for 4-6 minutes on each side, or until golden.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (about 12 beans and 1 heaping tablespoon dipping sauce)

Calories: 174

Calories from fat: 39.9

Fat: 5g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 10mg

Sodium: 940mg

Carbohydrates: 16g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar: 5g

Protein: 8g

SmartPoints: 6

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.