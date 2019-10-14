Recipe: Creepy Crawly Spider Sandwich

Trick or treat! Halloween season is finally here, which means you have an excuse to make adorable treats like these Creepy Crawly Spider Sandwiches. Give the kids a fright when they open their lunch box to find spiders crawling around! We used pretzel rods to make the tastiest spider legs you’ve ever seen, and chocolate chips for the cutest eyes ever. You’ll feel great knowing each sandwich is only 172 calories, yet packs seven grams of protein!

Pro tips:

Videos by PopCulture.com

Use your kid’s favorite nut butter if you don’t want to use peanut butter, or even add jelly to make a “bloody” spider!

Serve alongside our Pretzel Spider Webs for an extra spooky treat!

Prep time: Less than 5 minutes

Cook time: None

Yield: 1 sandwich

Serving size: 1 sandwich

Ingredients

2 slices whole wheat sandwich bread

1 tablespoon natural creamy peanut butter

6 mini pretzel rods

2 dark chocolate chips

Instructions

Using a biscuit cutter, or a 3-inch circle cookie cutter, cut a circle out of each slice of bread. Spread the peanut butter on one side of the bread, and press 4 pretzel rod “legs” into each side of the peanut butter-covered bread. Top it with the other piece of circular bread. Make two small dots of peanut butter on the top of the sandwich to adhere the chocolate chip “eyes” to the spider.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 sandwich)

Calories: 172

Calories from fat: 86

Fat: 10g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 164mg

Carbohydrates: 14g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar 2g

Protein: 7g

SmartPoints: 5

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.