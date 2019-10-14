Recipe: Creepy Crawly Spider Sandwich

Trick or treat! Halloween season is finally here, which means you have an excuse to make adorable treats like these Creepy Crawly Spider Sandwiches. Give the kids a fright when they open their lunch box to find spiders crawling around! We used pretzel rods to make the tastiest spider legs you’ve ever seen, and chocolate chips for the cutest eyes ever. You’ll feel great knowing each sandwich is only 172 calories, yet packs seven grams of protein!
Pro tips:
- Use your kid’s favorite nut butter if you don’t want to use peanut butter, or even add jelly to make a “bloody” spider!
Prep time: Less than 5 minutes
Cook time: None
Yield: 1 sandwich
Serving size: 1 sandwich
Ingredients
2 slices whole wheat sandwich bread
1 tablespoon natural creamy peanut butter
6 mini pretzel rods
2 dark chocolate chips
Instructions
Using a biscuit cutter, or a 3-inch circle cookie cutter, cut a circle out of each slice of bread.
Spread the peanut butter on one side of the bread, and press 4 pretzel rod “legs” into each side of the peanut butter-covered bread.
Top it with the other piece of circular bread.
Make two small dots of peanut butter on the top of the sandwich to adhere the chocolate chip “eyes” to the spider.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 sandwich)
Calories: 172
Calories from fat: 86
Fat: 10g
Saturated Fat: 2g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 164mg
Carbohydrates: 14g
Fiber: 2g
Sugar 2g
Protein: 7g
SmartPoints: 5
