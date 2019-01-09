If your kids are picky eaters, you know it’s hard to get them to eat their veggies. This recipe, however, can help! You see, they won’t be able to resist the creamy, cheese-filled tortellini if it means sacrificing a few carrots and green beans. It’s even got lots of protein for growing kids (and for Mom’s tough workouts)!

Pro tip: Pair 1 cup of pasta with a large green salad and use a light dressing to cut down on fat. This way you’ll bulk up high fiber greens, and you won’t even miss going back for seconds on the pasta!

Videos by PopCulture.com

Recipe: Creamy Tortellini and Vegetables

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 15-18 minutes

Yield: 7 servings

Serving size: 1 cup

Ingredients

1 (12-ounce) bag frozen mixed vegetables

2 (9-ounce) packages cheese tortellini

1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon minced garlic

⅛ teaspoon red chili flakes

1 tablespoon white whole wheat flour

½ cup low-sodium chicken broth

½ cup skim milk

¼ cup shredded Parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

salt, to taste

black pepper, to taste

Instructions

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Boil the frozen vegetables for 3-5 minutes, then add the tortellini and boil an additional 2-3 minutes. Drain and set aside. Heat a large skillet over medium-low heat. Add the oil, garlic, and red chili flakes and cook until the garlic is browned but not burnt, about 1 minute. Stir in the flour and cook for 30 seconds. Increase the heat to medium-high and whisk in the broth and milk. Stir constantly for 3-5 minutes until the sauce has thickened. Reduce the heat to low and stir in the cheese until smooth and melted. Season the sauce with the Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper. Transfer the cooked vegetables and tortellini to the skillet with the sauce, and gently stir to evenly coat.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 cup)

Calories: 314

Calories from fat: 90

Fat: 10g

Saturated Fat: 3g

Cholesterol: 47mg

Sodium: 449mg

Carbohydrates: 45g

Fiber: 5g

Sugar: 6g

Protein: 15g

SmartPoints: 10

The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.