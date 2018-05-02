It’s the dog days of summer. The sun is beating down with no signs of stopping anytime soon, but you can find relief in this Creamy Southwest Shrimp Salad! It’s cold, low calorie, low fat AND low carb! Wrap it up in lettuce if you’d like an added crunch, otherwise grab a fork and dig into this creamy bowl of deliciousness.

Recipe: Creamy Southwest Shrimp Salad

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 1 cup

Ingredients

1 ear of corn, husk removed

1 pound medium shrimp, shelled and deveined

salt, to taste

black pepper, to taste

¼ cup light mayonnaise

2 tablespoons plain, nonfat Greek yogurt

2 Roma tomatoes, seeded and diced

¼ cup cilantro, chopped

juice of 1 lime

Instructions

Heat a large nonstick skillet or grill pan over medium heat and add the corn, cooking for 5-7 minutes, rotating to brown all sides. Remove the corn from the grill pan and set aside to cool. Raise the heat to medium-high and coat the skillet or grill pan with nonstick cooking spray. Season the shrimp with salt and pepper and add it to the grill pan, cooking for about 1 minute on each side, or until they are pink and opaque. Remove the shrimp from the heat and set aside to cool. In a medium mixing bowl, stir together the mayonnaise and yogurt. Cut the kernels off of the cob and add them to the mixing bowl, along with the tomatoes, cilantro, and lime juice. Cut the shrimp into bite-sized pieces and add it to the mixing bowl. Toss gently to evenly combine, and season with salt and pepper, to taste.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 cup)

Calories: 162

Calories from fat: 45

Fat: 5g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 146mg

Sodium: 764mg

Carbohydrates: 12g

Fiber: 1g

Sugar: 3g

Protein: 18g

SmartPoints: 3

