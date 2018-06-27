Recipe: Creamy Shrimp, Corn and Leek Soup

This soup is creamy and full of flavor, it is like a meal-in-a-bowl with hunks of shrimp mixed into a creamy goodness of leeks, potatoes and corn. Ladle this into a big soup bowl, top it off with a succulent shrimp and some parsley. All you’ll need is a crusty chunk of bread!

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 35-45 minutes

Yield: 5 servings

Serving size: 1½ cups

Ingredients

½ pound medium shrimp, peeled deveined (if frozen, you need to defrost them)

Instructions

Wash leeks carefully to remove all the grit. You can soak them in a bowl of water for 10 minutes to be sure. Chop them up after you wash them.

In a large pot, over medium-low heat, melt butter and saute garlic for 2 minutes. Add flour, stirring continuously for about 30 seconds to 1 minute to make a roux.

Add chicken broth, leeks, potatoes, corn, Tabasco and Old Bay Seasoning and whisk vigorously until incorporated. Let simmer on medium heat for 25-30 minutes, until potatoes have softened.

Add the milk. Use an immersion blender and blend the soup until smooth. If you don’t have one, carefully transfer the soup to a regular blender.

Add shrimp and lemon juice to the pot and cook on low for another 6-8 minutes, or until shrimp are pink.

Stir in salt and pepper to taste.