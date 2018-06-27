Recipe: Creamy Shrimp, Corn and Leek Soup

This soup is creamy and full of flavor, it is like a meal-in-a-bowl with hunks of shrimp mixed into a creamy goodness of leeks, potatoes and corn. Ladle this into a big soup bowl, top it off with a succulent shrimp and some parsley. All you’ll need is a crusty chunk of bread!
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 35-45 minutes
Yield: 5 servings
Serving size: 1½ cups
Ingredients
3-4 stalks leeks (white and tender green parts only),
coarsely chopped
1 Tbsp light butter
2 tsp garlic, minced
1 Tbsp flour
5 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth (or vegetable broth)
2 russet potatoes, peeled + roughly cut in to cubes
1 (10-ounce) bag frozen corn
1 Tbsp Tabasco
1 Tbsp Old Bay Seasoning
¾ cup skim milk
½ pound medium shrimp, peeled deveined (if frozen, you need to defrost them)
2 Tbsp lemon juice
salt and pepper to taste
¼ cup parsley for garnish, chopped
Instructions
Wash leeks carefully to remove all the grit. You can soak them in a bowl of water for 10 minutes to be sure. Chop them up after you wash them.
In a large pot, over medium-low heat, melt butter and saute garlic for 2 minutes. Add flour, stirring continuously for about 30 seconds to 1 minute to make a roux.
Add chicken broth, leeks, potatoes, corn, Tabasco and Old Bay Seasoning and whisk vigorously until incorporated. Let simmer on medium heat for 25-30 minutes, until potatoes have softened.
Add the milk. Use an immersion blender and blend the soup until smooth. If you don’t have one, carefully transfer the soup to a regular blender.
Add shrimp and lemon juice to the pot and cook on low for another 6-8 minutes, or until shrimp are pink.
Stir in salt and pepper to taste.
Serve immediately and garnish with parsley.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1½ cups)
Calories: 194
Calories from fat: 19
Fat: 3g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 37mg
Sodium: 1539mg
Carbohydrates: 33g
Fiber: 5g
Sugar 12g
Protein: 15g
WWP+: 5
3.1