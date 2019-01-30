This is a quick and easy go-to dressing that comes together in less than 5 minutes. You probably already have all the ingredients on hand! This pairs well with fruit based salads, or even tossed with fresh cut fruit. Try it with our Skinny Grilled Chicken and Fruit Salad!
Recipe: Creamy Poppy Seed Dressing
Videos by PopCulture.com
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: None
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: 2 tablespoons
Ingredients
¼ cup light mayonnaise
¼ cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt
2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
2 teaspoons organic honey
½ teaspoon poppyseeds
salt, to taste
Instructions
Whisk together the dressing ingredients in a small bowl until combined.
Store in an airtight container for up to 5 days.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (2 tablespoons)
Calories: 57
Calories from fat: 31
Fat: 4g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 4mg
Sodium: 122mg
Carbohydrates: 5g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar: 3g
Protein: 1g
SmartPoints: 2
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.