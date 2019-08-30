This recipe uses whole-wheat pasta and a light Alfredo sauce to save you major calories and time in the kitchen. The cottage cheese, spinach and low-fat mozzarella come together for a warm, delicious, cheesy meal your kids will ask for again and again. Plus, it sneaks in a serving of a green superfood: spinach!
Recipe: Creamy Mac and Alfredo
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Yield: 6 servings
Serving size: Heaping 1½ cups
Ingredients
- 12 ounces whole wheat penne pasta
- 1 (14.5-ounce) jar light Alfredo sauce
- ½ cup low-fat cottage cheese
- ½ cup fat-free milk
- 2 egg whites
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- 10 ounces frozen chopped spinach, thawed and drained
- ½ cup shredded reduced-fat mozzarella cheese
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350°F. Coat a 13×9-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
- Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high heat. Cook the pasta to al dente according to package directions. Drain and set aside.
- In a large bowl, whisk together the Alfredo sauce, cottage cheese, milk, egg whites, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Sir in the spinach to combine.
- Gently fold in the cooked pasta into the Alfredo mixture until evenly covered.
- Transfer the mixture into the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle the mozzarella cheese on top.
- Bake uncovered until the cheese is melted, about 20 minutes.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving (Heaping 1½ cups):
Calories: 310
Fat: 8g
Carbohydrates: 47g
Fiber: 7g
Sugar: 5g
Protein: 17g
WWP+: 9
SmartPoints: 9
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.