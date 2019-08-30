This recipe uses whole-wheat pasta and a light Alfredo sauce to save you major calories and time in the kitchen. The cottage cheese, spinach and low-fat mozzarella come together for a warm, delicious, cheesy meal your kids will ask for again and again. Plus, it sneaks in a serving of a green superfood: spinach!

Recipe: Creamy Mac and Alfredo

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: Heaping 1½ cups

Ingredients

12 ounces whole wheat penne pasta

1 (14.5-ounce) jar light Alfredo sauce

½ cup low-fat cottage cheese

½ cup fat-free milk

2 egg whites

1 teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

10 ounces frozen chopped spinach, thawed and drained

½ cup shredded reduced-fat mozzarella cheese

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Coat a 13×9-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high heat. Cook the pasta to al dente according to package directions. Drain and set aside. In a large bowl, whisk together the Alfredo sauce, cottage cheese, milk, egg whites, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Sir in the spinach to combine. Gently fold in the cooked pasta into the Alfredo mixture until evenly covered. Transfer the mixture into the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle the mozzarella cheese on top. Bake uncovered until the cheese is melted, about 20 minutes.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (Heaping 1½ cups):

Calories: 310

Fat: 8g

Carbohydrates: 47g

Fiber: 7g

Sugar: 5g

Protein: 17g

WWP+: 9

SmartPoints: 9

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.