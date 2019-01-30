Lifestyle

Recipe: Creamy Greek Dressing

So you’ve got a delicious Greek salad recipe, but what about that Greek dressing? Look no further! […]

By

So you’ve got a delicious Greek salad recipe, but what about that Greek dressing? Look no further! This Greek yogurt-based dressing contains only 131 calories per two tablespoons, so drizzle away!

Creamy Greek Dressing

Recipe: Creamy Greek Dressing

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: none
Yield: 8 servings
Serving size: 2 tablespoons

Ingredients

  • ½ cup plain, non-fat Greek yogurt

  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

  • 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar

  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic

  • 2 teaspoons fresh dill

  • 1 teaspoon lemon juice

  • ½ teaspoon salt

  • ¼ teaspoon black pepper

  • ½ cup extra virgin olive oil

Instructions

  1. Mix all of the ingredients together with a whisk or in a blender until smooth and creamy.

Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (2 tablespoons)
Calories: 131
Calories from fat: 120
Fat: 14g
Saturated Fat: 4g
Cholesterol: 1mg
Sodium: 173mg
Carbohydrates: 1g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar 0g
Protein: 1g
WWP+: 4

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on PopCulture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.

Tagged:
,

Related Posts