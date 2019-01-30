So you’ve got a delicious Greek salad recipe, but what about that Greek dressing? Look no further! This Greek yogurt-based dressing contains only 131 calories per two tablespoons, so drizzle away!

Recipe: Creamy Greek Dressing

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: none

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 2 tablespoons

Ingredients

½ cup plain, non-fat Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon white wine vinegar

1 teaspoon minced garlic

2 teaspoons fresh dill

1 teaspoon lemon juice

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

Instructions

Mix all of the ingredients together with a whisk or in a blender until smooth and creamy.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (2 tablespoons)

Calories: 131

Calories from fat: 120

Fat: 14g

Saturated Fat: 4g

Cholesterol: 1mg

Sodium: 173mg

Carbohydrates: 1g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar 0g

Protein: 1g

WWP+: 4

