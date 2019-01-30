So you’ve got a delicious Greek salad recipe, but what about that Greek dressing? Look no further! This Greek yogurt-based dressing contains only 131 calories per two tablespoons, so drizzle away!
Recipe: Creamy Greek Dressing
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: none
Yield: 8 servings
Serving size: 2 tablespoons
Ingredients
½ cup plain, non-fat Greek yogurt
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon white wine vinegar
1 teaspoon minced garlic
2 teaspoons fresh dill
1 teaspoon lemon juice
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
½ cup extra virgin olive oil
Instructions
Mix all of the ingredients together with a whisk or in a blender until smooth and creamy.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (2 tablespoons)
Calories: 131
Calories from fat: 120
Fat: 14g
Saturated Fat: 4g
Cholesterol: 1mg
Sodium: 173mg
Carbohydrates: 1g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar 0g
Protein: 1g
WWP+: 4
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on PopCulture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.