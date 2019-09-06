For a hearty and healthy meal, try this Creamy Corn Chowder. The bacon adds a nice salty aspect, but using center-cut bacon keeps the fat grams in check. Not only is this recipe low-fat, but it’s also low-calorie, at only 233 calories per serving. Your family will love this healthy chowder so much that it will soon become a staple in your dinner rotation.

Recipe: Creamy Corn Chowder

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 35-40 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: Heaping ¾ cup

Ingredients

4 slices center-cut bacon

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 onion, diced

1 red bell pepper, diced

2 tablespoons white whole wheat flour

2 cups skim milk

1 (14.75-ounce) can cream-style corn

1 (12-ounce) bag frozen yellow corn

⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper

¼ teaspoon salt

black pepper, to taste

½ cup reduced-fat sharp cheddar shredded cheese

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil, and place a cooling rack on top of the foil. Lay the bacon strips on the rack and bake until desired crispiness, 10-15 minutes. When cool enough to touch, crumble the bacon and set aside. Heat a large pot over medium heat and add the butter. Once melted, add the onion and red bell pepper, cooking for 8-10 minutes until softened. Reduce the heat to medium-low. Stir in the flour, and cook for 1 minute. Stir in the milk, creamed corn, frozen corn, cayenne, salt, and black pepper. Cook for 15-20 minutes, until heated through, stirring frequently. Stir in the cheese and crumbled bacon, until the cheese is melted.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (Heaping ¾ cup)

Calories: 233

Calories from fat: 70

Fat: 8g

Saturated Fat: 4g

Cholesterol: 20mg

Sodium: 261mg

Carbohydrates: 31g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar: 12g

Protein: 10g

WWP+: 6

SmartPoints: 9

