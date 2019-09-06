For a hearty and healthy meal, try this Creamy Corn Chowder. The bacon adds a nice salty aspect, but using center-cut bacon keeps the fat grams in check. Not only is this recipe low-fat, but it’s also low-calorie, at only 233 calories per serving. Your family will love this healthy chowder so much that it will soon become a staple in your dinner rotation.
Recipe: Creamy Corn Chowder
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 35-40 minutes
Yield: 6 servings
Serving size: Heaping ¾ cup
Ingredients
- 4 slices center-cut bacon
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 onion, diced
- 1 red bell pepper, diced
- 2 tablespoons white whole wheat flour
- 2 cups skim milk
- 1 (14.75-ounce) can cream-style corn
- 1 (12-ounce) bag frozen yellow corn
- ⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- black pepper, to taste
- ½ cup reduced-fat sharp cheddar shredded cheese
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 400°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil, and place a cooling rack on top of the foil.
- Lay the bacon strips on the rack and bake until desired crispiness, 10-15 minutes.
- When cool enough to touch, crumble the bacon and set aside.
- Heat a large pot over medium heat and add the butter. Once melted, add the onion and red bell pepper, cooking for 8-10 minutes until softened. Reduce the heat to medium-low.
- Stir in the flour, and cook for 1 minute.
- Stir in the milk, creamed corn, frozen corn, cayenne, salt, and black pepper. Cook for 15-20 minutes, until heated through, stirring frequently.
- Stir in the cheese and crumbled bacon, until the cheese is melted.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (Heaping ¾ cup)
Calories: 233
Calories from fat: 70
Fat: 8g
Saturated Fat: 4g
Cholesterol: 20mg
Sodium: 261mg
Carbohydrates: 31g
Fiber: 2g
Sugar: 12g
Protein: 10g
WWP+: 6
SmartPoints: 9
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.