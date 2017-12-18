Recipe: Creamy Chocolate Smoothie

Creamy Chocolate SmoothiePrep time:
5 minutes
Cook time: 0 minutes
Yield: 1 servings
Serving size: 1 smoothie
Ingredients
- 1 cup unsweetened almondmilk
- ¼ ripe avocado
- 3 Medjool dates, pitted
- 1 handful of baby spinach
- 1 ½ Tbsp organic cocoa powder
- 1 Tbsp Baker’s® Angel Flake Coconut
- 1 tsp chia seeds
- 5-6 ice cubes
Instructions
- In a high speed blender, blend almond milk, avocado and dates together until smooth, about 30 seconds.
- Scrape down sounds and add remaining ingredients. Blend until smooth, about 1 minute.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving (1 smoothie):
Calories: 307
Fat: 15g
Carbohydrates: 49g
Fiber: 14g
Protein: 9g
Sugars: 31g
Sodium: 240mg
SmartPoints:13
