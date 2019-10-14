Lifestyle

Recipe: Cranberry Apple Slaw

To put a fun twist on your typical coleslaw, try this Cranberry Apple Slaw! It will be a hit at […]

By

To put a fun twist on your typical coleslaw, try this Cranberry Apple Slaw! It will be a hit at your holiday parties or a welcome change in menu in the summer. At only 79 calories and 4 Weight Watchers SmartPoints per serving, you’ll definitely serve this side dish all year round! Pair it with the Slow Cooker Apple Cider Pulled Pork for a perfectly complemented meal.

Recipe: Cranberry Apple Slaw

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: None
Yield: 7 servings
Serving size: 1 cup Ingredients

  • 1 (14-ounce) package classic coleslaw mix
  • 1 large sweet apple, diced (Honeycrisp)
  • ⅓ cup Reduced-Sugar Craisins Dried Cranberries
  • 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • 3 tablespoons light mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon brown sugar
  • salt, to taste

Instructions

  1. In a large bowl, combine the coleslaw mix, apple and cranberries.
  2. In a small bowl, whisk together the dressing ingredients until smooth.
  3. Pour the dressing over the coleslaw mix and toss to evenly coat. Refrigerate before serving.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 cup)

Calories: 79

Calories from fat: 11

Fat: 2g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 1mgSodium: 63mg

Carbohydrates: 16g

Fiber: 4g

Sugar: 10g

Protein: 1g

SmartPoints: 4

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.

Tagged:
,

Related Posts