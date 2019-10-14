To put a fun twist on your typical coleslaw, try this Cranberry Apple Slaw! It will be a hit at your holiday parties or a welcome change in menu in the summer. At only 79 calories and 4 Weight Watchers SmartPoints per serving, you’ll definitely serve this side dish all year round! Pair it with the Slow Cooker Apple Cider Pulled Pork for a perfectly complemented meal.Recipe: Cranberry Apple Slaw
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: None
Yield: 7 servings
Serving size: 1 cup Ingredients
- 1 (14-ounce) package classic coleslaw mix
- 1 large sweet apple, diced (Honeycrisp)
- ⅓ cup Reduced-Sugar Craisins Dried Cranberries
- 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 3 tablespoons light mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon brown sugar
- salt, to taste
Instructions
- In a large bowl, combine the coleslaw mix, apple and cranberries.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the dressing ingredients until smooth.
- Pour the dressing over the coleslaw mix and toss to evenly coat. Refrigerate before serving.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 cup)
Calories: 79
Calories from fat: 11
Fat: 2g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 1mgSodium: 63mg
Carbohydrates: 16g
Fiber: 4g
Sugar: 10g
Protein: 1g
SmartPoints: 4
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.