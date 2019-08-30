Feel like grilling out? Our Cranberry and Feta Turkey Burgers weighs in at 13 grams of carbs and has an amazing flavor! The cranberries and spinach help keep these lean burgers moist and juicy. Try this sandwich for a fall dinner, when everyone is craving cranberries. Need the perfect side dish for this meal? Try our Spicy Sweet Potato Fries! Recipe: Cranberry and Feta Turkey Burgers

Prep time: 1 hour, 10 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 1 patty

Videos by PopCulture.com

Ingredients

1½ pounds extra lean ground turkey

¼ cup ground flaxseed

¼ cup egg whites

¼ cup dried cranberries

¼ cup reduced-fat crumbled feta cheese

10 ounces frozen spinach, thawed + squeezed dry

½ tsp salt

½ tsp black pepper

¼ tsp cinnamon

Instructions

Place all ingredients in a large bowl and mix until completely combined. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour before forming into patties. With clean hands, divide meat into 4 equal portions (about 6 ounces each). Form burgers into ¾-inch thick patties. Place patties on a hot grill coated with cooking spray or in a large skillet covered with cooking spray. Cook turkey burgers for about 3-4 minutes per side until burgers are fully cooked. Top with your favorite fixings and enjoy!

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1 patty):

Calories: 347

Calories from Fat: 46

Fat: 8g

Saturated Fat: 1

Cholesterol: 110

Carbohydrates: 13g

Fiber: 5g

Protein: 32g

Sugars: 7g

Sodium: 352mg

WWP+: 6

3.1