Feel like grilling out? Our Cranberry and Feta Turkey Burgers weighs in at 13 grams of carbs and has an amazing flavor! The cranberries and spinach help keep these lean burgers moist and juicy. Try this sandwich for a fall dinner, when everyone is craving cranberries. Need the perfect side dish for this meal? Try our Spicy Sweet Potato Fries! Recipe: Cranberry and Feta Turkey Burgers
Prep time: 1 hour, 10 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: 1 patty
Ingredients
- 1½ pounds extra lean ground turkey
- ¼ cup ground flaxseed
- ¼ cup egg whites
- ¼ cup dried cranberries
- ¼ cup reduced-fat crumbled feta cheese
- 10 ounces frozen spinach, thawed + squeezed dry
- ½ tsp salt
- ½ tsp black pepper
- ¼ tsp cinnamon
Instructions
- Place all ingredients in a large bowl and mix until completely combined.
- Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour before forming into patties.
- With clean hands, divide meat into 4 equal portions (about 6 ounces each). Form burgers into ¾-inch thick patties. Place patties on a hot grill coated with cooking spray or in a large skillet covered with cooking spray. Cook turkey burgers for about 3-4 minutes per side until burgers are fully cooked.
- Top with your favorite fixings and enjoy!
Nutrition Information
Per Serving (1 patty):
Calories: 347
Calories from Fat: 46
Fat: 8g
Saturated Fat: 1
Cholesterol: 110
Carbohydrates: 13g
Fiber: 5g
Protein: 32g
Sugars: 7g
Sodium: 352mg
WWP+: 6
3.1