You walk into Red Lobster after an exhausting day, and the last thing you want to do is worry about calories. You sit down, and it instantly becomes a battle — you versus those cheesy biscuits oozing buttery goodness. You’ve done your math; just one of those biscuits equals a jog (at least one) around the neighborhood and an evening of guilt. Well, you can thank me now or you can thank me later, because my lower calorie alternative eliminates that guilt while still maintaining the flaky, delicious flavor that we all know and love. Whether you serve these up as an after-school snack for your kids or throw it in as an appetizer, they are sure to be an instant favorite.

Recipe: Copycat Red Lobster Cheddar Biscuits

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Yield: 16 servings

Serving size: 1 biscuit

Ingredients

2 cups low-fat baking mix

¾ cup reduced-fat sharp cheddar shredded cheese

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon Italian seasoning

½ cup cold water

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

2 teaspoons minced garlic

2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 400°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper, or spray with nonstick cooking spray. In a medium mixing bowl, stir together the baking mix, cheese, garlic powder, Italian seasoning, and cold water. Stir until just combined. The batter will be thick, and not smooth. Drop the batter onto the prepared baking sheet using a heaping tablespoon, forming 16 biscuits. Bake until golden brown, 8-10 minutes. While the biscuits are cooking, heat a small skillet over medium-low heat. Melt the butter and add the garlic, cooking until the garlic is fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the parsley and remove from the heat. Brush the butter mixture over each biscuit when they come out of the oven.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 biscuit)

Calories: 83

Calories from fat: 32

Fat: 3g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 8mg

Sodium: 162mg

Carbohydrates: 11g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar 1g

Protein: 3g

WWP+: 2

SmartPoints: 3

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.