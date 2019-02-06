If you crave Panera’s Strawberry Poppy Seed Dressing as much as we do, you will LOVE our healthy homemade version. Nothing quite beats the option of making your own seemingly store-bought recipe! Top our Copycat Panera Strawberry Chicken Salad with this and you’ll be set for the summer!
Recipe: Copycat Panera Strawberry Poppy Seed Dressing
Videos by PopCulture.com
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: none
Yield: 12 servings
Serving size: 2 tablespoons
Ingredients
- 2 cups chopped strawberries
- ½ cup white balsamic vinegar (or regular, but the dressing will be darker)
- ¼ cup canola oil
- 1 tablespoon stevia (or your favorite no-calorie sweetener)
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- ⅛ teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon poppy seeds
Instructions
Combine all of the dressing ingredients except the poppy seeds together in a high-speed blender or food processor and mix until smooth.
Stir in the poppy seeds and transfer to an airtight bottle or container with a lid (like a mason jar) and store in the refrigerator.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (2 tablespoons)
Calories: 119
Fat: 6g
Saturated Fat: .5g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 34mg
Carbohydrates: 14g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar: 3g
Protein: 2g