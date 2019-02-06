If you crave Panera’s Strawberry Poppy Seed Dressing as much as we do, you will LOVE our healthy homemade version. Nothing quite beats the option of making your own seemingly store-bought recipe! Top our Copycat Panera Strawberry Chicken Salad with this and you’ll be set for the summer!

Recipe: Copycat Panera Strawberry Poppy Seed Dressing

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: none

Yield: 12 servings

Serving size: 2 tablespoons

Ingredients

2 cups chopped strawberries

½ cup white balsamic vinegar (or regular, but the dressing will be darker)

¼ cup canola oil

1 tablespoon stevia (or your favorite no-calorie sweetener)

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

⅛ teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon poppy seeds

Instructions

Combine all of the dressing ingredients except the poppy seeds together in a high-speed blender or food processor and mix until smooth. Stir in the poppy seeds and transfer to an airtight bottle or container with a lid (like a mason jar) and store in the refrigerator.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (2 tablespoons)

Calories: 119

Fat: 6g

Saturated Fat: .5g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 34mg

Carbohydrates: 14g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar: 3g

Protein: 2g