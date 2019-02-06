Lifestyle

Recipe: Copycat Panera Strawberry Poppy Seed Dressing

By

If you crave Panera’s Strawberry Poppy Seed Dressing as much as we do, you will LOVE our healthy homemade version. Nothing quite beats the option of making your own seemingly store-bought recipe! Top our Copycat Panera Strawberry Chicken Salad with this and you’ll be set for the summer!

Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: none
Yield: 12 servings
Serving size: 2 tablespoons

Ingredients

  • 2 cups chopped strawberries
  • ½ cup white balsamic vinegar (or regular, but the dressing will be darker)
  • ¼ cup canola oil
  • 1 tablespoon stevia (or your favorite no-calorie sweetener)
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • ⅛ teaspoon salt
  • 1 tablespoon poppy seeds

Instructions

  1. Combine all of the dressing ingredients except the poppy seeds together in a high-speed blender or food processor and mix until smooth.

  2. Stir in the poppy seeds and transfer to an airtight bottle or container with a lid (like a mason jar) and store in the refrigerator.

Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (2 tablespoons)
Calories: 119
Fat: 6g
Saturated Fat: .5g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 34mg
Carbohydrates: 14g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar: 3g
Protein: 2g

