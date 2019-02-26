Recipe: Copycat Cosmic Brownies

How many times have your kids begged you to pick up Cosmic Brownies at the store? No longer do you have to balk at the decision, because we’ve got a healthier copycat recipe you can make at home! You’ll choose these sweet, skinny treats every time over Cosmic Brownies. At only 142 calories (compared to 273) and 11 grams of sugar (compared to 23.5), you won’t need any more convincing.

10 minutes

Cook time: 15-18 minutes

Yield: 12 servings

Serving size: 1 brownie

1 egg

¼ cup unsweetened applesauce

¼ cup canola oil

⅓ cup skim milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 cup whole-wheat white flour

½ cup cocoa powder

½ cup sugar

⅛ teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons dark chocolate chips

2 tablespoons unsweetened almond milk

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350° F, and spray a small square (9×9-inch) or rectangular (7×11-inch) baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. In a small mixing bowl, whisk together the egg, applesauce, oil, milk and vanilla. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, cocoa powder, sugar and salt. Stir the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients with a rubber spatula, until completely moistened and combined. Evenly spread the brownie batter in the prepared dish. The batter will be very thick and fudgy at this point. Make the top as smooth as possible with the rubber spatula. Bake for 15-18 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. When cooled, cut into 12 even squares. To make the ganache: In a small microwave-safe bowl, heat the almondmilk for 15 seconds, or until hot. Add the chocolate chips and stir together until melted and smooth. Allow to rest and thicken for about 5 minutes. Evenly pour over the cooled brownies. Top with candy-coated chocolate.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 brownie)

Calories: 142

Calories from fat: 61

Fat: 7g

Saturated Fat: 1g

Cholesterol: 15mg

Sodium: 37mg

Carbohydrates: 21g

Fiber: 3g

Sugar: 11g

Protein: 2g

SmartPoints: 6

WWP+: 4

