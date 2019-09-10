This Copycat Chipotle Barbacoa recipe is deliciously tender and shreds so easily! The chipotles in the adobo sauce and apple cider vinegar spikes this dish with a robust flavor. Try it with black beans, our Copycat Chipotle Corn Salsa, Copycat Chipotle Pico De Gallo and Copycat Chipotle Brown Rice to make your own homemade Copycat Chipotle Barbacoa Bowl.Recipe: Copycat Chipotle Barbacoa
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: low for 8 hrs or high for 4 hrs
Yield: 8 servings
Serving size: 1 cup
Ingredients
- ⅓ cup apple cider vinegar
- 3 chipotle chilies in adobo sauce
- 1 Tbsp garlic, minced
- 4 tsp cumin
- 3 Tbsp fresh lime juice
- 2 tsp oregano
- 1 tsp black pepper
- 1 tsp salt
- ½ tsp ground cloves
- 1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil
- 4 lbs chuck roast
- ¾ cup reduced-sodium chicken broth
- 3 bay leaves
Instructions
- For the adobo sauce, combine apple cider vinegar, chipotle peppers, minced garlic, cumin, lime juice, oregano, black pepper, salt, and cloves in a blender or food processor on high speed until smooth.
- Next use a knife to cut and remove as much fat as possible from the roast and cut into 6 large pieces.
- In a large skillet over medium high heat, add olive oil and sear all sides of roast until browned, about 3-4 minutes.
- Place meat into slow cooker and pour adobo sauce over meat.
- Add in the chicken broth and bay leaves to slow cooker.
- Cover and cook on high heat for 4-5 hours or on low heat for 7-8 hours.
- After meat has cooked, shred meat in slow cooker using two forks and turn slow cooker to warm to keep meat heated before serving.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 cup)
Calories: 272
Calories from fat: 167
Fat: 17g
Saturated Fat: 6g
Cholesterol: 76mg
Sodium: 175mg
Carbohydrates: 1g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar 0g
Protein: 21g
WWP+: 6
SmartPoints: 7
3.1