Recipe: Copycat Chipotle Barbacoa

This Copycat Chipotle Barbacoa recipe is deliciously tender and shreds so easily! The chipotles in the adobo sauce and apple cider vinegar spikes this dish with a robust flavor. Try it with black beans, our Copycat Chipotle Corn Salsa, Copycat Chipotle Pico De Gallo and Copycat Chipotle Brown Rice to make your own homemade Copycat Chipotle Barbacoa Bowl.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: low for 8 hrs or high for 4 hrs

Yield: 8 servings

Serving size: 1 cup

Ingredients

⅓ cup apple cider vinegar

3 chipotle chilies in adobo sauce

1 Tbsp garlic, minced

4 tsp cumin

3 Tbsp fresh lime juice

2 tsp oregano

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp salt

½ tsp ground cloves

1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

4 lbs chuck roast

¾ cup reduced-sodium chicken broth

3 bay leaves

Instructions

For the adobo sauce, combine apple cider vinegar, chipotle peppers, minced garlic, cumin, lime juice, oregano, black pepper, salt, and cloves in a blender or food processor on high speed until smooth. Next use a knife to cut and remove as much fat as possible from the roast and cut into 6 large pieces. In a large skillet over medium high heat, add olive oil and sear all sides of roast until browned, about 3-4 minutes. Place meat into slow cooker and pour adobo sauce over meat. Add in the chicken broth and bay leaves to slow cooker. Cover and cook on high heat for 4-5 hours or on low heat for 7-8 hours. After meat has cooked, shred meat in slow cooker using two forks and turn slow cooker to warm to keep meat heated before serving.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 cup)

Calories: 272

Calories from fat: 167

Fat: 17g

Saturated Fat: 6g

Cholesterol: 76mg

Sodium: 175mg

Carbohydrates: 1g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar 0g

Protein: 21g

WWP+: 6

SmartPoints: 7

3.1