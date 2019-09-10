Recipe: Copycat Chipotle Barbacoa Bowl

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: low for 8 hours or high for 4 hours

Yields: 12

Measurement Per Serving: 1 cup Copycat Chipotle Cilantro Lime Brown Rice, ¼ cup black beans, 1 cup Copycat Chipotle Barbacoa, ½ cup Copycat Chipotle Corn Salsa and ¾ cup Copycat Chipotle Pico De Gallo

Ingredients

Instructions

For the adobo sauce, combine apple cider vinegar, chipotle peppers, minced garlic, cumin, lime juice, oregano, black pepper, salt, and cloves in a blender or food processor on high speed until smooth.

Next use a knife to remove as much fat as possible from the roast and cut into 6 large pieces.

In a large skillet over medium high heat, add olive oil and sear all sides of roast until browned, about 3-4 minutes.

Place meat into slow cooker and pour adobo sauce over meat.

Add chicken broth and bay leaves.

Cover and cook on high heat for 4-5 hours or on low heat for 7-8 hours.

After meat has cooked, shred meat in slow cooker using two forks and turn slow cooker to warm to keep meat heated while you prepare the Copycat Chipotle Cilantro Lime Brown Rice, Copycat Chipotle Corn Salsa and Copycat Chipotle Pico De Gallo.