We all frequent Chick-Fil-A a little more than we like to admit, but there is just something about the chicken and pickles we can’t get enough of. For those of you as obsessed as we are, we’ve got an incredible make-at-home version for you to get your fix!

For the little ones who just love the nuggets, try our Copycat Chick-Fil-A nuggets!

Recipe: Copycat Chick-Fil A Sandwich

Prep time: 1 hour

Cook time: 10 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 1 chicken breast

Ingredients

4 (4-ounce) boneless, skinless chicken breasts

½ cup flour

½ cup sour dill pickle juice

1 tablespoon powdered sugar

1 egg

1 egg white

½ cup skim milk

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon celery salt

½ teaspoon dried basil

1 teaspoon coconut oil

Instructions

Wrap the chicken breasts loosely between plastic wrap and pound gently with the flat side of a meat tenderizer until chicken is about ½ inch thick all around. Cut each chicken breast into two equal pieces (equal size cutlets), as even as possible. Marinate the chicken breasts in the pickle juice for 30-60 minutes. Add egg, egg white and milk into bowl and whisk. Combine the flour, sugar, and spices in another bowl. Dip each chicken breast piece into the egg mixture on both sides, then coat in flour mixture on both sides. Heat the coconut oil in a skillet to about 345-350ºF. Place chicken breasts in the pan, and lightly coat in coconut oil. Fry each chicken breast cutlet for 2 minutes on each side, or until golden and cooked through. Blot on paper and serve on toasted buns with pickle slices.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (1 chicken breast):

Calories: 314

Fat: 5g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Carbohydrates: 40g

Fiber: 5g

Protein: 32g

Sugars: 4g

SmartPoints: 7

*Nutrition Note: The nutrition information below is calculating the chicken breast only. For the full sandwich, we recommend using 100 calorie whole wheat sandwich rounds.