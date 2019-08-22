There’s something about Chick-Fil-A chicken that is just too good to pass up! We recreated these DELISH little nuggets thanks to some perfect seasoning and a nice long bath in pickle juice; this way, you can indulge with a cleaner conscience.
Recipe: Copycat Chick-Fil-A Nuggets
Prep time: 45 minutes (includes marinade time)
Cook time: Less than 10 minutes
Yield: 6 servings
Serving size: 5-6 nuggets
Ingredients
1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into nugget sized pieces
½ cup jarred pickle juice
1 egg
1 egg white
½ cup fat-free milk
1 cup all purpose flour
2 tablespoons powdered sugar
1 teaspoon paprika
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon celery salt
½ teaspoon dried basil
¼ teaspoon black pepper
2 tablespoons peanut or canola oil
Instructions
Marinate the chicken pieces in the pickle juice in the refrigerator for 30 minutes, covered.
Whisk the egg, egg white, and milk together in a mixing bowl.
Add the flour, powdered sugar, salt, garlic powder, celery salt, dried basil, and pepper to a gallon size ziplock bag and shake to combine.
Drain the pickle juice from the chicken. Drop the chicken pieces in the egg and milk mixture, and let the excess drip off before placing the chicken in the bag with the flour mixture.
Seal the bag and shake it up to coat all the chicken pieces evenly.
Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Test the oil by adding a pinch of the flour to the skillet and see if it sizzles. When hot, add the chicken to the skillet, and cook for 3-4 minutes on each side. You might have to cook them in 2 batches.
Remove the chicken and place on a paper towel lined plate to blot excess oil. Serve with optional dipping sauce if desired.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving (5-6 nuggets):
Calories: 224
Calories from fat: 63
Fat: 7g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 72mg
Sodium: 721mg
Carbohydrates: 21g
Fiber: 1g
Sugar: 3g
Protein: 20g
SmartPoints: 5
The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.