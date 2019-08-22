There’s something about Chick-Fil-A chicken that is just too good to pass up! We recreated these DELISH little nuggets thanks to some perfect seasoning and a nice long bath in pickle juice; this way, you can indulge with a cleaner conscience.

Recipe: Copycat Chick-Fil-A Nuggets

Prep time: 45 minutes (includes marinade time)

Cook time: Less than 10 minutes

Yield: 6 servings

Serving size: 5-6 nuggets

Ingredients

Instructions

Marinate the chicken pieces in the pickle juice in the refrigerator for 30 minutes, covered.

Whisk the egg, egg white, and milk together in a mixing bowl.

Add the flour, powdered sugar, salt, garlic powder, celery salt, dried basil, and pepper to a gallon size ziplock bag and shake to combine.

Drain the pickle juice from the chicken. Drop the chicken pieces in the egg and milk mixture, and let the excess drip off before placing the chicken in the bag with the flour mixture.

Seal the bag and shake it up to coat all the chicken pieces evenly.

Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Test the oil by adding a pinch of the flour to the skillet and see if it sizzles. When hot, add the chicken to the skillet, and cook for 3-4 minutes on each side. You might have to cook them in 2 batches.