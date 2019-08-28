For those day when Chipotle is calling your name, try our Clean Eating Chipotle Chicken Bowl! You can avoid the temptations of sour cream, cheese, extra guac, etc. by making this mouthwatering, protein-packed healthy chicken bowl. Clean eating has never been so tasty, and Chipotle has never been so healthy!

Recipe: Clean Eating Chipotle Chicken Bowl

Prep time: 25 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Yield: 4 servings

Serving size: 1 bowl (3 ounce chicken, ½ cup rice, ½ cup salsa, 2 cups lettuce)

Ingredients

Instructions

Cook the chicken following the Skinny Shredded Chicken recipe, or poach the chicken: Place the chicken in a pot large enough to hold it, and fill the pot with enough water (or chicken stock) to cover the chicken by about 1-2 inches.

Add 2 dried bay leaves, fresh parsley stems, and whole peppercorns to flavor the cooking liquid if desired, then bring to a boil over high heat.

When the water comes to a boil, cover the pot with a lid and reduce the heat to low. Simmer the chicken for 10-15 minutes, or until the internal temperature of the thickest part of the breast reads 165ºF.

Using tongs, remove the chicken and reserve on a plate. When it is cool enough to touch, shred it and set aside.

Microwave the rice pouch according to package directions.