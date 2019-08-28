For those day when Chipotle is calling your name, try our Clean Eating Chipotle Chicken Bowl! You can avoid the temptations of sour cream, cheese, extra guac, etc. by making this mouthwatering, protein-packed healthy chicken bowl. Clean eating has never been so tasty, and Chipotle has never been so healthy!
Recipe: Clean Eating Chipotle Chicken Bowl
Videos by PopCulture.com
Prep time: 25 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: 1 bowl (3 ounce chicken, ½ cup rice, ½ cup salsa, 2 cups lettuce)
Ingredients
- 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts (12 ounces cooked shredded chicken)
- 1 pouch ready rice whole grain brown rice (2 cups)
- 8 cups Romaine lettuce, chopped (about 2 hearts of Romaine)
- 2 cups tomato salsa
- small handful fresh cilantro, chopped
- fresh lime, squeezed
Instructions
Cook the chicken following the Skinny Shredded Chicken recipe, or poach the chicken: Place the chicken in a pot large enough to hold it, and fill the pot with enough water (or chicken stock) to cover the chicken by about 1-2 inches.
Add 2 dried bay leaves, fresh parsley stems, and whole peppercorns to flavor the cooking liquid if desired, then bring to a boil over high heat.
When the water comes to a boil, cover the pot with a lid and reduce the heat to low. Simmer the chicken for 10-15 minutes, or until the internal temperature of the thickest part of the breast reads 165ºF.
Using tongs, remove the chicken and reserve on a plate. When it is cool enough to touch, shred it and set aside.
Microwave the rice pouch according to package directions.
Assemble each bowl by layering 2 cups of Romaine lettuce, ½ cup rice, 3 ounces of chicken (a ¼ of the chicken), ½ cup salsa, and garnish with fresh cilantro and a lime wedge.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (3 oz chicken, ½ cup rice, ½ cup salsa, 2 cups lettuce)
Calories: 246
Calories from fat: 37
Fat: 5g
Saturated Fat: 1g
Cholesterol: 65mg
Sodium: 664mg
Carbohydrates: 29g
Fiber: 5g
Sugar: 4g
Protein: 28g
SmartPoints: 4
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.