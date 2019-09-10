Ready for a light, sweet, chocolatey, pumpkiny, heaven-on-earth fall dip? Our Chocolate Pumpkin Dip is as easy to make as it sounds, and it’s the perfect treat to impress guests with (or to enjoy all by yourself).Recipe: Chocolate Pumpkin Dip
Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: none
Yield: 8 servings
Serving size: 3 tablespoons
Ingredients
- ½ cup all-natural dark chocolate almond spread
- ½ cup 100% pure pumpkin
- 8 ounces light whipped topping
- 2 apples, sliced
Instructions
- Whisk together the almond spread and the pumpkin. Then gently fold in the cool whip until completely combined.
- Serve with apple slices or cinnamon pita chips.
- Keep in airtight container in the refrigerator. Good for up to 3-4 days.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving (3 tablespoons):
Calories: 166
Calories from fat: 66
Fat: 7g
Saturated Fat: 2g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 24mg
Carbohydrates: 23g
Fiber: 3g
Sugar: 13g
Protein: 2g
SmartPoints: 7
