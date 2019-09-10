Lifestyle

Recipe: Chocolate Pumpkin Dip

Ready for a light, sweet, chocolatey, pumpkiny, heaven-on-earth fall dip? Our Chocolate Pumpkin Dip is as easy to make as it sounds, and it’s the perfect treat to impress guests with (or to enjoy all by yourself).

Prep time: 5 minutes
Cook time: none
Yield: 8 servings
Serving size: 3 tablespoons

Ingredients

  • ½ cup all-natural dark chocolate almond spread
  • ½ cup 100% pure pumpkin
  • 8 ounces light whipped topping
  • 2 apples, sliced

Instructions

  1. Whisk together the almond spread and the pumpkin. Then gently fold in the cool whip until completely combined.
  2. Serve with apple slices or cinnamon pita chips.
  3. Keep in airtight container in the refrigerator. Good for up to 3-4 days.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving (3 tablespoons):

Calories: 166

Calories from fat: 66

Fat: 7g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 24mg

Carbohydrates: 23g

Fiber: 3g

Sugar: 13g

Protein: 2g

SmartPoints: 7

3.1

