Recipe: Chocolate Peppermint Pretzels

What’s better than a sweet treat under 100 calories? These chocolate peppermint pretzels are the perfect way to satisfy your holiday sweet tooth! They’ll be a hit with kids from 1 to 92, plus they’re SO easy to make.

Pro tip: Crush the peppermints in a resealable bag and pound with a meat mallet or the bottom of a small skillet.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: None

Yield: 20 servings

Serving size: 3 pieces

Ingredients

30 pretzel rods, broken in half

2 ounces baker’s white chocolate

2 ounces baker’s semi sweet chocolate

4 red and white peppermints, crushed

Instructions

Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat. Melt the two types of chocolate according to package directions. Transfer both types of chocolate to 2 sandwich size resealable bags and make a small cut at the tip. Drizzle 30 pieces with the white chocolate, and 30 pieces with the semi sweet chocolate. Top them evenly with the crushed peppermints

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (3 pieces)

Calories: 96

Calories from fat: 21

Fat: 3g

Saturated Fat: 0g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 147mg

Carbohydrates: 15g

Fiber: 0g

Sugar: 3g

Protein: 3g

WWP+: 3

SmartPoints: 3

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on PopCulture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.