Recipe: Chocolate Peppermint Pretzels

What’s better than a sweet treat under 100 calories? These chocolate peppermint pretzels are the perfect way to satisfy your holiday sweet tooth! They’ll be a hit with kids from 1 to 92, plus they’re SO easy to make.
Pro tip: Crush the peppermints in a resealable bag and pound with a meat mallet or the bottom of a small skillet.
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: None
Yield: 20 servings
Serving size: 3 pieces
Ingredients
30 pretzel rods, broken in half
2 ounces baker’s white chocolate
2 ounces baker’s semi sweet chocolate
4 red and white peppermints, crushed
Instructions
Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat.
Melt the two types of chocolate according to package directions.
Transfer both types of chocolate to 2 sandwich size resealable bags and make a small cut at the tip.
Drizzle 30 pieces with the white chocolate, and 30 pieces with the semi sweet chocolate.
Top them evenly with the crushed peppermints
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (3 pieces)
Calories: 96
Calories from fat: 21
Fat: 3g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 147mg
Carbohydrates: 15g
Fiber: 0g
Sugar: 3g
Protein: 3g
WWP+: 3
SmartPoints: 3
3.1The nutrition content of recipes on PopCulture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.