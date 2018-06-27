Recipe: Chocolate Banana Protein Smoothie

You’re on a diet but you’re craving something sweet. Like, really craving. Why not try a low-sugar, low-calorie smoothie with your two favorite ingredients: bananas and chocolate? In under five minutes, you could have this smoothie blended and served. However, the creamy texture and the scrumptious flavor are nothing compared to the nutrition facts. 17 grams of protein and only 167 calories per smoothie make this yummy drink a go-to after a workout, on the drive to the office, or by the pool with your kids! You can rest at ease knowing the ingredients are natural, healthy and probably already in your pantry!

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: None

Yield: 1 serving

Serving size: 1 smoothie

Ingredients

1 scoop chocolate protein powder

1 small banana, frozen

1 teaspoon mini semi sweet chocolate chips

2 teaspoons stevia (or your favorite zero- or no-calorie sweetener)

½ cup water

*If using fresh fruit instead of frozen, add 1 cup of ice cubes. Adjust ice or liquid accordingly for desired consistency.

Instructions

Blend all of the ingredients together in a blender until smooth.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (1 smoothie)

Calories: 167

Calories from fat: 28

Fat: 3g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 42mg

Sodium: 173mg

Carbohydrates: 20g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar: 12g

Protein: 17g

SmartPoints: 5

3.1The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.