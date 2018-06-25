Recipe: Chipotle Corn on the Cob

Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: 1 cob w 3 Tbsp sauce
Ingredients
4 corn on the cobs
6 ounces plain, non-fat Greek yogurt
1 chipotle chile in adobo sauce (or to taste)
½ lime juiced
1 tsp paprika
⅛ tsp salt
⅛ tsp black pepper
¼ cup cilantro, chopped
Instructions
For corn: Soak corn in water (husks and all) for 15 minutes. Preheat grill to medium-high heat.
Add corn to grill and cover. Grill for 10 to 12 minutes, flip and grill for an additional 5 to 8 minutes. Set aside and allow to cool slightly.
Once cool enough to handle, peel husks back.
For sauce: Place Greek yogurt, chipotle chili, lime juice, paprika, salt and pepper in a food processor. Process until smooth.
Spread 3 Tbsp of sauce onto each corn on the cob and sprinkle with cilantro. Serve hot.
Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 cob w 3 Tbsp sauce)
Calories: 117
Calories from fat: 10
Fat: 1g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 156mg
Carbohydrates: 21g
Fiber: 4g
Sugar 5g
Protein: 5g
WWP+: 3
3.1