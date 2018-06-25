Lifestyle

Recipe: Chipotle Corn on the Cob

Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 20 minutes
Yield: 4 servings
Serving size: 1 cob w 3 Tbsp sauce

Ingredients

  • 4 corn on the cobs

  • 6 ounces plain, non-fat Greek yogurt

  • 1 chipotle chile in adobo sauce (or to taste)

  • ½ lime juiced

  • 1 tsp paprika

  • ⅛ tsp salt

  • ⅛ tsp black pepper

  • ¼ cup cilantro, chopped

Instructions

  1. For corn: Soak corn in water (husks and all) for 15 minutes. Preheat grill to medium-high heat.

  2. Add corn to grill and cover. Grill for 10 to 12 minutes, flip and grill for an additional 5 to 8 minutes. Set aside and allow to cool slightly.

  3. Once cool enough to handle, peel husks back.

  4. For sauce: Place Greek yogurt, chipotle chili, lime juice, paprika, salt and pepper in a food processor. Process until smooth.

  5. Spread 3 Tbsp of sauce onto each corn on the cob and sprinkle with cilantro. Serve hot.

Nutrition Information
Per Serving: (1 cob w 3 Tbsp sauce)
Calories: 117
Calories from fat: 10
Fat: 1g
Saturated Fat: 0g
Cholesterol: 0mg
Sodium: 156mg
Carbohydrates: 21g
Fiber: 4g
Sugar 5g
Protein: 5g
WWP+: 3

3.1

