Can you feel that craving coming on? Even for those with the strongest willpower, cookie dough can be a tough craving to resist, even though you know the raw eggs, butter and sugar aren’t healthy for you. Luckily, now you have a healthier alternative (that you can even raw!) to satisfy that cookie dough hankering. You’ll feel good knowing you’re eating double the serving size of store-bought cookie dough, but consuming only half the calories! Dip apple slices, graham crackers, or pretzels in the dough for a filling snack, or eat it by the spoonful out of the bowl. Have no fear of licking the spatula, like your mom always warned you!

Pro tips:

Be sure to process the chickpeas as smooth as possible to reach the closest consistency to traditional cookie dough.

Chilling the dough helps it to hold its shape better before shaping and eating.

Recipe: Chickpea Cookie Dough

Prep time: 5 minutes + 1 hour chill time

Cook time: None

Yield: 12 servings

Serving size: 2 tablespoons

Ingredients

1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed + patted dry with paper towel

⅓ cup your choice of nut butter (almond, peanut, cashew)

1½ teaspoons vanilla extract

3 tablespoons brown sugar

⅓ cup mini chocolate chips

Instructions

In a food processor, process the chickpeas, nut butter, vanilla extract, and brown sugar together until mostly smooth. Fold in the chocolate chips with a rubber spatula and chill in the refrigerator for an hour. Shape into tablespoon-size dough bites and eat raw as is. Or keep all the dough in one serving bowl and dip graham crackers, pretzels, etc. into the dough. If eating as shaped dough bites, make 24, with a serving size being 2 dough bites. If dipping, a serving size is 2 tablespoons.

Nutrition Information

Per Serving: (2 tablespoons)

Calories: 122

Calories from fat: 57

Fat: 6g

Saturated Fat: 2g

Cholesterol: 0mg

Sodium: 38mg

Carbohydrates: 14g

Fiber: 2g

Sugar: 8g

Protein: 4g

SmartPoints: 5

3.1 The nutrition content of recipes on Popculture.com have been calculated by Registered Dietitian, Jessica Penner, of Smart Nutrition.